McDowell County Schools is looking at working with a North Carolina-based firm to train local education leaders in diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Kenston J. Griffin, a keynote speaker, author, trainer and coach, spoke to the McDowell County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. He is the founder and CEO of Dream Builders Communications, Inc., headquartered in Cornelius.

The company works with industry, nonprofits, education institutions and other groups.

According to a profile in HR Tech Outlook, Dream Builders assesses a client's organization with its unique tools to determine what is working and what needs to be improved while "uncovering the conscious and unconscious bias."

Griffin’s presentation followed a public comment session in which four speakers urged for more diversity, equity and inclusion training for staff, and invited leaders to local forum meetings.

“I think that it is important that you've already begun in some way, shape, form or fashion talking about equity, inclusion, access, diversity, belonging, and most of all inclusivity,” Griffin told the board.

Following Griffin’s presentation, the board tabled any action until the April meeting.

Amy Dowdle, public information officer for McDowell County Schools, told The McDowell News the aim is “to provide leadership development for the Board, executive leadership, and school administrators. The goal is to better prepare our school leaders to effectively deal with the ever increasing array of complex issues facing our students and staff.

The projected cost is $24,000 for one year.

“Any decision for further training would be determined at the end of that year,” Dowdle said.

Griffin’s presentation to the board can be viewed on YouTube by searching “McDowell County Board of Education.” It is the March 13 meeting and Griffin’s presentation begins around the 30:30 time mark.

You can learn more about Dream Builders at dreambuilderscommunication.com.