The McDowell County Public Library is looking ahead to the future and how it can best serve area residents. A strategic plan covering the next five years and beyond is being considered, and with this long-term vision of the planning phase, the public library system is seeking feedback from the public.

Residents are encouraged to fill out a survey over the next month and into October to help determine what services can be provided to make the McDowell County Public Library the best possible resource for the community, according to a press release. The survey will be made available through Monday, Oct. 16.

The survey consists of just a handful of questions that takes a few minutes to fill out and can be easily accessible to those who communicate in both the Spanish and English languages. The strategic planning process will explore and evaluate the library system’s current services by interpreting the feedback from the survey and information gained via several, in-person focus groups that will take place in early October. The library will use the analysis to help update library services, wherever possible, in order to fulfill the needs of everyone who lives, works or goes to school in McDowell County.

There are multiple ways that residents can provide input to help guide the library’s future. Surveys are available to be filled out at both Marion and Old Fort libraries during regular business hours, which are six days a week at both locations. An online version of the survey is also available at the county library website, www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org.

The public library will also be hosting several focus group sessions Oct. 2-4. If you are interested in participating in one of our focus groups, contact the library by Friday, Sept. 29, by phone at 828-652-3858 or email LibraryComments@mcdowellpubliclibrary.org. All McDowell County residents are invited and welcome to participate.

The mission of McDowell County Public Libraries is to provide free access to ideas, information and enrichment, and to serve the informational, cultural, educational and recreational needs of the community, according to the release.