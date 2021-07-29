McDowell County Board of Education votes to make masks optional in local schools.

On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.

That went against the advice of Gov. Cooper's administration, which strongly urged districts to keep mandated mask requirements in place.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new mask guidance this week based on levels of transmission in communities.

The new maps designate counties as areas of low (blue), moderate (yellow), substantial (orange) or high (red) transmission.

As of July 28, McDowell was an orange, or substantial spread, county.

"Moving forward, everyone in a red or orange county in North Carolina, including those who have been vaccinated, should wear a mask in public indoor settings," Cooper's administration said in a news release following his Thursday afternoon press conference, which began at 3 p.m. "Additionally, in accordance with the updated CDC guidance, all K-12 schools should require universal masking, regardless of vaccination status. NCDHHS is updating its guidance for schools to align with this recommendation."