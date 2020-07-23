McDowell County Board of Education to decide on school plan

Students, parents and teachers will learn next week how schools in McDowell County will operate as coronavirus numbers continue to climb locally, across the state and around the nation.
In recorded phone call sent out Wednesday night, Superintendent Mark Garrett gave an update on McDowell County’s upcoming school year.
“I know many are anxiously awaiting the decision on what school will look like for our community come Aug. 17,” Garrett said. “We are being very methodical in this process due to the changing landscape of COVID-19 and differing guidelines we are receiving on a daily basis. We want to give ample time for everyone to plan while also not committing too soon and being forced to completely change courses before the year begins.”
The state has given all districts two choices: Plan B, which is reduced occupancy with social distancing guidelines; or Plan C, which is 100% remote learning.
“We are seeking to implement a hybrid model that will allow families to choose face-to-face instruction or remote learning, depending on what best suits each individual situation,” Garrett said. “Many have completed the MCS Fall 2020 Family School Survey that is helping inform us in our planning, and I encourage any family who has not to do so. We are looking at the results and reading the comments.”
Garrett said the McDowell County Education will meet Monday evening to consider the options and approve a reopening plan with an official announcement to follow on Tuesday.
“I am aware that not everyone will be thrilled with the final decision, as there is no perfect solution to the situation we face,” he said. “I am asking that families take the time to consider the plan and give MCS the opportunity to serve them for the 2020-2021 school year either in person or remotely. I can also say that the needs of students will be the driving factor in the final decision.”
