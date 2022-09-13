McDowell County Board of Education recognizes students and staff, hears from public

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized several students and staffers for achievements, heard from the public on a variety of issues and delayed action on a turf maintenance contract for the high school football field during Monday night’s meeting.

The board met in a regular session at the Central Office in Marion.

Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver briefed the board on his interaction with a variety of groups, including the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, nutrition staff, bus drivers, the state board of education, the Old Fort Police Department and the Substance Abuse Task Force.

Oliver said the beginning of school for those on the traditional calendar was smooth.

“Our schools got off to a great start,” he said.

The board recognized or heard presentations from the McDowell High Fishing Team, the NJROTC Marksmanship Team, the YMCA child care program, 2022-23 N.C. FFA West Region Teacher of the Year Clark Adams, teacher representative Kelly Phillips and educators Renata Crawley and Donna Pyatt, who had earlier addressed the state board of education.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, three people spoke to the board, including retired middle school teacher Tracy Childers, who asked the board to consider more funds for after-school academic competitions and activities.

Childers said academic competitions reach more kids than those just involved in athletics.

“They also include the square-peg-in-the-round-hole student,” he said.

Concerned citizen Carla Reid asked the board to take a hard look at the student dress code.

“I am appalled by the way those young females are allowed to dress,” Reid said.

Finally during public comment, Ginger Webb of the West Marion Forum asked the board to support racial equity initiatives.

“We are following up on our request from 2021 to request collective action by our county representatives to address racial equity across all of our local institutions and systems,” Webb said in a prepared statement.

“We represent West Marion, Inc. Our work is dedicated to engaging the voices of structurally excluded communities to solve pressing challenges in our community. The past 2½ years have brought to the surface multiple pandemics facing our community — including homelessness, poverty, food insecurity and systemic racism. In response to these challenges, we have seen many of our community members step into brave spaces and show up for their neighbors with courage and dignity. They have organized rapid response support by providing healthy food boxes, emergency supplies and critical resources for residents. After the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, residents have also grappled with issues related to systemic racism by attending racial equity trainings, creating murals and attending unity events.

“Our work is all about shining a light on these issues and today we are here to do that. Today we are asking you to step up as formal leaders of our county, as we continue to see institutional racism show up in our policies and systems — including our school system, health care system, nonprofit system and government.”

The board took no action following public comment.

Before going into closed session, the board had a brief discussion about GeoSurfaces proposal for turf field maintenance. That matter was tabled.