McDowell County Board of Education recognizes Principal of the Year and Beginning Teacher of the Year

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized its Principal of the Year and Beginning Teacher of the Year at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

Old Fort Elementary’s Principal Jill Ward is the 2020-21 Principal of the Year. Pleasant Gardens Elementary’s Kinsey Jamison was 2020-21 Beginning Teacher of the Year.

The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.

“The big thing I want to share about Mrs. Ward and y'all in this room probably know this, is each of her four years, they have met or exceeded growth at Old Fort,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said. “One of those years they were tearing down the school around her, when they exceeded growth. So she has really done a super, super job navigating not only Old Fort Elementary as an instructional leader but also has a community leader.”

Ward thanked the school system and peers for the honor.