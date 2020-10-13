McDowell County Board of Education recognizes Principal of the Year and Beginning Teacher of the Year

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized its Principal of the Year and Beginning Teacher of the Year at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Old Fort Elementary’s Principal Jill Ward is the 2020-21 Principal of the Year. Pleasant Gardens Elementary’s Kinsey Jamison was 2020-21 Beginning Teacher of the Year.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
“The big thing I want to share about Mrs. Ward and y'all in this room probably know this, is each of her four years, they have met or exceeded growth at Old Fort,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said. “One of those years they were tearing down the school around her, when they exceeded growth. So she has really done a super, super job navigating not only Old Fort Elementary as an instructional leader but also has a community leader.”
Ward thanked the school system and peers for the honor.
“You know our administration team in McDowell County and to be selected by that group is humbling,” she said. “Many of them have mentored me, I love what I do, I love McDowell County, I love McDowell County Schools and it’s almost embarrassing that I get paid to do something that I love so much. But it is an amazing job, lots of fulfillment and I work with an amazing group of people. Old Fort community has been so supportive, they love the school, they love our students and I just adore everything that I do in that community.”
Ward and Jamison were able to join the meeting virtually. Jamison will go on, representing McDowell County at the NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year competition.
“It’s an honor to be able to come back,” said Jamison. “You know being a McDowell County native, and being able to serve in this community. It really is a blessing and I truly am thankful and I have learned a lot. It truly is the job I have always wanted, to be able to serve these kids. I am just very appreciative, so thank you.”
Ward will go on, representing McDowell County at the Region 7 Principal of the Year competition.
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
• Garret gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project.
• Sheriff Ricky Buchanan gave an update on School Resource Officer Program.
• Teacher Representative Holly Woody gave a report.
• The board approved the consent agenda.
• Garrett read his administrative reports.
