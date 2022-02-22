McDowell County Board Education moves forward with tennis court, multipurpose field projects

Requests for qualifications from architect and design firms were approved for the McDowell High School tennis courts and multi-purpose at the most recent school board meeting.
Superintendent Mark Garrett informed the McDowell County Board of Education of recent updates on selecting an engineer for this project. The board was presented with their policies on selecting the project developer along with a draft of a letter Garrett sent out to firms for their proposals.
Part of the letter reads, “McDowell County Board of Education is considering upgrades to the Athletic Facilities at McDowell High School to include new tennis courts with locker rooms/restrooms, installation of a multipurpose field and other campus improvements.”
“This is to help solicit folks for the project. Design services are selected through a qualification process in accordance with general statute,” said Garrett, “Once you select the best firm, that is when you negotiate the fee. If the fee is not to your liking, then you can choose another group, or start the search all over.”
The deadline for proposals on the project is Friday.
In other business:
-Head Start Director Karen Dulaney shared the 2022-2023 Head Start Grant Application. This is the second year application for a five-year grant totaling a yearly budget of $2,058,482, the same as last year, according to Dulaney. A motion to approve the Head Start Grant Application was approved unanimously. Head Start policies and procedures were approved unanimously.
-The 2022 Board Committee appointments were approved unanimously by a motion.
-Garrett proposed the 2022-2023 school calendars to the board. This calendar is a 215 day work year for 10 month staff, with 179 student days or 1,025 hours. The motion was approved unanimously to accept the calendars as presented.
-Approval of the 2022 Summer Learning Calendar to include Take 2, Credit Recovery, Read To Achieve, and Summer Bridge.
-MCS Graduation dates were approved by the board. This includes McDowell Academy of Innovation on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon in the MTCC Auditorium; McDowell Early College on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the McDowell High School Stadium; McDowell High School on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at the McDowell High Stadium, and McDowell Virtual Academy on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at the MTCC Auditorium.
-A closed session was held for personnel considerations. The next board work session is Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at McDowell County Schools Central Office. For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
-Lauren Buchanan, 19, a McDowell Early College super senior student, was recognized for being elected as the President of McDowell Technical Community College’s Student Government Association. She will attend NC State in the fall.