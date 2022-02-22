McDowell County Board Education moves forward with tennis court, multipurpose field projects

Requests for qualifications from architect and design firms were approved for the McDowell High School tennis courts and multi-purpose at the most recent school board meeting.

Superintendent Mark Garrett informed the McDowell County Board of Education of recent updates on selecting an engineer for this project. The board was presented with their policies on selecting the project developer along with a draft of a letter Garrett sent out to firms for their proposals.

Part of the letter reads, “McDowell County Board of Education is considering upgrades to the Athletic Facilities at McDowell High School to include new tennis courts with locker rooms/restrooms, installation of a multipurpose field and other campus improvements.”

“This is to help solicit folks for the project. Design services are selected through a qualification process in accordance with general statute,” said Garrett, “Once you select the best firm, that is when you negotiate the fee. If the fee is not to your liking, then you can choose another group, or start the search all over.”

The deadline for proposals on the project is Friday.

