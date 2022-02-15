Masks optional for McDowell K-12 schools starting Feb. 21

In a 7-2 vote on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education passed a motion to allow optional masks for students, staff and visitors effective Feb. 21, 2022.
It was the recommendation of Superintendent Mark Garrett to go to optional masks to coincide with the latest update from the Strong Schools NC Public HealthToolkit. Mask mandates are still in place for Early Head Start, Head Start and school buses as per the federal mandates. To read the latest update on the toolkit, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/strong-schools-nc-public-health-toolkit.
Under old business, Garrett shared the latest COVID-19 numbers in the county and within McDowell County Schools. Last Friday, there were 15 positive staff and 60 positive students. As of Feb.11, there are 17 quarantined staff and 185 students. There is a 23% 14-day positivity rate in McDowell County as of Monday.
Garrett’s recommendation to the board this month was for optional masks effective Monday, Feb. 21 when the new Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit rolls out. The toolkit was updated on Feb. 10.
“What this means is are you positive or are you symptomatic? They list the symptoms in this toolkit. Previously you have not had the authority to set the contract tracing, and that changes close of business on Friday. From a practical standpoint, it would be helpful to our nurses,” said Garrett. “They still recommend that masks be worn in school in counties that are considered high transmission, and that includes every county in North Carolina. If you are positive, you are home, if you are symptomatic you are home. Return to learning is still five days after your first symptom or a positive test. I have shared this with Emergency Management and the Health Department.”
Garrett said the majority of students and staff that have been positive, quarantined or isolated, are community transmitted, and less school related.
“We have to make people aware in the community when there is a positive. They don’t clarify how it is to be done, but it has to be done. Someone who is positive and asymptomatic will have to wear a mask for the remainder of the five days when they return,” he said.
The new toolkit states individual contact tracing and exclusion from school of asymptomatic people after an identified exposure is no longer recommended statewide in K-12 schools.
On Monday, Feb. 21 the rules will change to:
● Person has tested positive but does not have symptoms: They can return to school after five days as long as they do not develop symptoms. The person must continue to mask for an additional 5 days to minimize risk of infecting others, unless an exemption to mask use applies. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school.
● Person has symptoms of COVID-19 and has tested positive. Person can return to school when it has been at least 5 days after the first day of symptoms; It has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever reducing medicine); Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school. The person must continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the first day of symptoms to minimize the risk of infecting others, unless an exemption to mask use applies.
● Person has symptoms of COVID-19 but has not been tested for COVID-19 nor has visited a health care provider. Therefore, the person who has symptoms is presumed positive for COVID-19 due to the presence of a clinically compatible illness in the absence of testing. Person can return to school when it has been at least 5 days after the first day of symptoms; It has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever reducing medicine); Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school. The person must continue to wear a mask for 10 days after the first day of symptoms to minimize the risk of infecting others, unless an exemption to mask use applies.
● Person has symptoms of COVID-19 but has received a negative test for COVID-19* or has visited a health care provider and received an alternate diagnosis that would explain the symptoms of COVID-19. IIt has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever reducing medicine); They have felt well for at least 24 hours. Note: The health care provider is not required to detail the specifics of the alternate diagnosis.
“To me this is about our ability to stay in school and the change in the toolkit gives us greater ability to do that. We have the ability to move to mask optional without the excessive quarantining and contact tracing. When we look at our internal data, it shows us that the isolation to conversion is not very high with students. My recommendation is based on McDowell County numbers for McDowell County Schools,” said Garrett.