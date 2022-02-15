Masks optional for McDowell K-12 schools starting Feb. 21

Garrett said the majority of students and staff that have been positive, quarantined or isolated, are community transmitted, and less school related.

“We have to make people aware in the community when there is a positive. They don’t clarify how it is to be done, but it has to be done. Someone who is positive and asymptomatic will have to wear a mask for the remainder of the five days when they return,” he said.

The new toolkit states individual contact tracing and exclusion from school of asymptomatic people after an identified exposure is no longer recommended statewide in K-12 schools.

On Monday, Feb. 21 the rules will change to:

● Person has tested positive but does not have symptoms: They can return to school after five days as long as they do not develop symptoms. The person must continue to mask for an additional 5 days to minimize risk of infecting others, unless an exemption to mask use applies. The person is not required to have documentation of a negative test in order to return to school.