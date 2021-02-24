Learn and earn: McDowell High graphic designs students land internships, jobs

“Mackenna is mature beyond her years. When she took my class she was just a freshman. When we were quarantined last March, she didn't skip a beat. I asked her if she would take a client job, a pretty big client job, she never hesitated. We met with Mark Garrett who guided her through his vision for the class of 2020 senior yard signs, McDowell County Schools provided each senior. Andy Ferguson was our connection to Lifetouch and provided photos and support. We met with Onee at Pressley Made to finalize them for print. I watched this young lady handle herself like an adult with each person she worked with. At one point during this process we stayed on a Zoom call for 6-8 hours. We did this for about 2 weeks. Her work ethic showed her passion for this type of work. Although we were on long hours, me guiding her through any questions she had, she never gave up. This project was one of the biggest our program has ever taken on.”

“Cyrus came to me early on in his high school career,” said Myra Morgan “I noticed when we were in class completing assignments, he would have his assignment complete...I would look over at his computer, to find him playing in Photoshop. He designed the baseball team to look like they were in a Star Wars movie poster. I still have it up in my classroom. It is hilarious! As the years passed, I kept seeing Cyrus more and more. He would come by my class to do his work for his college classes. His junior year, he spent time in my class completing college class work. He said, "can I just be in here to work and help you if you need? I need to be close to this, close to graphic design." Of course I couldn't say no. I totally get that as his teacher. The more he was in my class, the more this silly grin would come across his face when I had a client job for him. I saw it in his eyes, he loved this, he loved to design. As his senior year began, I could see him struggling with what to do with his life. His test scores and grades could get him into just about any college he chose, but the passion when he talked about what he wanted to major in wasn't there. The spark always seemed to ignite when we talked about Design. I felt like we needed to see if this was something he wanted to pursue, so I connected him with Onee at Pressley Made who allowed him to do an internship for my class. He came back to my class and excitedly said, if this works out they may hire me! Again, he had that look in his eye. He has a passion for this.