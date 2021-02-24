Learn and earn: McDowell High graphic designs students land internships, jobs

Most high school students aren’t certain what profession they will pursue when they graduate, but there are some who find their passion early in life and even those rare individuals who find it and are offered a job at a young age.
McDowell High graphic design students Mackenna Lewis and Cyrus Black were offered this rare opportunity and took it.
Thanks to the training they received in McDowell High’s Career Technical Education department and their hard work, Mackenna and Cyrus were offered jobs with local graphic design shop Pressley Made.
“I love seeing our students pursue their passion,” said MHS Career Technical Education Director Mary Finley. “Internships provide students the opportunity to learn by doing real work and being productively engaged in the workplace. It’s a bonus when the students are hired.”
Mackenna and Cyrus created several design items for CTE." I appreciate the support that Pressley Made has given to the CTE Department and providing internship opportunities for our students.”
In a question-and-answer session, Mackenna and Cyrus to describe their experiences and how they wish to move forward, apply what they have learned and pursue future careers.
• Tell me about your interest in graphic design and your experiences as students in the MHS Graphics Department? Was there a specific experience that made you realize you loved it?
o Cyrus: Graphic design has always been something I have enjoyed subconsciously, but I did not realize it until I took my first graphics class. I signed up for the class because a friend of mine recommended it. A few weeks before it started, I was considering dropping the class in favor of an academic course, but I can specifically remember walking out of the classroom on the first day and thinking to myself, “There’s no way I can switch classes now. This is going to be too much fun.” That statement held up too. Throughout my entire experience in the MHS graphics program, not a day of it has felt like work. It has always been project-based, interactive, and engaging. Not a single moment I have spent in Mrs. Morgan’s room has been wasted. Time spent there is always constructive, and I always leave the room smarter and happier than when I entered.
o Mackenna: Graphic design has always been a passion of mine; My entire family has an artistic drive, so it came naturally to me. Mrs. Morgan did a tremendous job of helping me develop my passion.
• When you think of the work you did as a student, what would you say was your greatest accomplishment? Tell me what you are most proud of?
o Cyrus: My greatest accomplishment as a student was designing a calendar for the 2020 baseball schedule. It was the first season that the baseball team had an actual calendar in poster form to display around the school, but unfortunately the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Being a baseball player myself, that was my proudest achievement. In addition to that, another major accomplishment in class was designing student council campaign posters for two of my friends. At Pressley Made, my biggest achievement was designing lunch and dinner menus for The Marion Wing Factory.
o Mackenna: In the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, I had the opportunity of giving back to the community by designing and formatting nearly 500 (individually personalized) yard signs for the graduating class; Every senior received their own sign, free of charge.
• Tell me about your internship at Pressley Made. What did you do there? What did you enjoy most about your time there?
o Cyrus: During my time interning at Pressley Made, I have worked on both the design and production aspects of several projects. I was responsible for designing T-shirt logos, stickers, restaurant menus, vinyl wall decals, and signs. I have also turned those designs into physical objects through embroidering hats, heat pressing logos onto shirts, operating a laser engraving machine, and cutting and applying vinyl onto windows, signs, and other media. Being involved throughout the entire process of creating a wide variety of items is what I have most enjoyed about my internship. I have not been restricted to just one job, which has allowed me to utilize all of my skills and also develop new ones.
o Mackenna: When I first started at Pressley Made, Onee made me feel like one of the family. I’ve had experience in screen printing, laser engraving, vinyl cutting/installation, and so much more! The creative energy that goes through the studio every day is very inspiring, and definitely one of my favorite things about the internship.
• Now that you are on the payroll, what will you do at the shop?
o Cyrus: I am currently in my second nine weeks as an intern, but when school ends at 2 o'clock, I clock in and continue doing exactly what I am doing. This has been easily one of the best things about my internship at Pressley Made, as there was no time where I was “just the intern.” From the day I started, I was tasked with real jobs and allowed to learn in the most hands-on way possible.
o Mackenna: When Onee started me as an intern, she gave me jobs like a normal employee, and challenged me to try new things. As a new employee, I intend to continue my hard work, and tackle anything new that Onee pushes my way.
• Did your training at MHS prepare you for this job? Tell me a little about your work with Mrs. Taylor.
o Cyrus: One of the biggest differences between participating in graphics at MHS and working at Pressley Made has been the different design softwares. I was accustomed to using Adobe Illustrator at the high school, but upon starting work at Pressley Made, I had to learn how to design using CorelDraw. That being said, it only took about a week for me to become proficient with the new program. Apart from that, the design portion of my work has been almost identical to my experience at the high school. Mrs. Morgan does an outstanding job in preparing her students for graphic design in the world outside of school. I still find myself using the same principles of contrast, balance, and emphasis that I first learned in class. But more importantly, Mrs. Morgan has taught me priceless lessons about professionalism, business, and client interactions. These lessons have been taught through projects in class that came directly from people in the community who had real graphic design needs, which is what makes the graphics program at the high school so effective at creating students who are prepared for a career in graphic design.
o Mackenna: Everything that I have accomplished in graphic design has been because of Mrs. Morgan. I knew little to nothing about graphic design when I first started, but Mrs. Morgan took me under her wing and taught me almost everything I know; She is undeniably one of the best teachers I have ever had, and I encourage anyone going to MHS to take her class.
• Do you hope to have a future in graphics? What are your long-term dreams and aspirations?
o Cyrus: It is a personal dream of mine to start a clothing brand. Turning it into a full-time business would be an amazing opportunity if presented; however, I would simply be content with it as an avenue to pursue my passion in graphic design. Being able to see other people wearing something I created is more than enough payment on its own. Outside of that, my primary career goal is to become an engineer, which will still require me to use the same thought process and professional skills that I have developed through my experience with graphic design.
o Mackenna: After I graduate high school, I intend to go to college for cinematography as well as continue graphic design. My dream has always been to be a designer and a film director, so not knowing what the future holds is actually very exciting!
Graphic Design teacher, Myra Morgan, had high praise for both Mackenna and Cyrus and their work ethic and skill they have displayed in and out of the classroom.
“Mackenna is mature beyond her years. When she took my class she was just a freshman. When we were quarantined last March, she didn't skip a beat. I asked her if she would take a client job, a pretty big client job, she never hesitated. We met with Mark Garrett who guided her through his vision for the class of 2020 senior yard signs, McDowell County Schools provided each senior. Andy Ferguson was our connection to Lifetouch and provided photos and support. We met with Onee at Pressley Made to finalize them for print. I watched this young lady handle herself like an adult with each person she worked with. At one point during this process we stayed on a Zoom call for 6-8 hours. We did this for about 2 weeks. Her work ethic showed her passion for this type of work. Although we were on long hours, me guiding her through any questions she had, she never gave up. This project was one of the biggest our program has ever taken on.”
“Cyrus came to me early on in his high school career,” said Myra Morgan “I noticed when we were in class completing assignments, he would have his assignment complete...I would look over at his computer, to find him playing in Photoshop. He designed the baseball team to look like they were in a Star Wars movie poster. I still have it up in my classroom. It is hilarious! As the years passed, I kept seeing Cyrus more and more. He would come by my class to do his work for his college classes. His junior year, he spent time in my class completing college class work. He said, "can I just be in here to work and help you if you need? I need to be close to this, close to graphic design." Of course I couldn't say no. I totally get that as his teacher. The more he was in my class, the more this silly grin would come across his face when I had a client job for him. I saw it in his eyes, he loved this, he loved to design. As his senior year began, I could see him struggling with what to do with his life. His test scores and grades could get him into just about any college he chose, but the passion when he talked about what he wanted to major in wasn't there. The spark always seemed to ignite when we talked about Design. I felt like we needed to see if this was something he wanted to pursue, so I connected him with Onee at Pressley Made who allowed him to do an internship for my class. He came back to my class and excitedly said, if this works out they may hire me! Again, he had that look in his eye. He has a passion for this.
Onee Pressley of Pressley Made, also had praise for her newest employees.
“Kenna’s big projects were Glenwood Elementary 100' sensory walk featured on WLOS News 13,” said Onee Pressley “she also designed and helped install a partial wrap on a trailer for Columbia Forest Products Carolina Caring Project. Cyrus just completed two typography menus for the new restaurant The Marion Wing Factory. He designed and screen printed hundreds of shirts for England Builders. Cyrus is currently working on a full bus wrap for McDowell High School CTE. Both students are now well versed in using Adobe products and Corel Draw to design in. They have learned the trades of screen printing, laser engraving, wide format printing, embroidery and so much more. Customer relations and building experiences with our staff and clients really sets these students apart from the average kid. I truly can't wait to watch them grow and achieve huge things in the future. I'm so proud of the work they put into their studies and here at the shop!”