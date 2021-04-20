Kidsenses Children’s Museum is open

RUTHERFORDTON -- After being closed for more than a year due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, KidSenses once again welcomes families to come play and learn!

Since closing in March, 2020, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum welcomed visitors on Friday, April 16. And for the first time in many years the museum is open on Sunday afternoons.

“We did a comprehensive assessment of what would be required for us to safely reopen”, said Willard Whitson, the museum’s Executive Director. Mandi Williams, the museum’s Deputy Director, who oversees the visitor experience and all the museum’s educational programming said, “We researched other museums’ plans for reopening and monitored the state guidelines throughout this past year. As a result, we took a ‘best practice’ approach to determine how best to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our visitors. We assessed safe capacities for each exhibit area and created protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the entire museum on a daily basis.”