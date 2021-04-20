Kidsenses Children’s Museum is open

RUTHERFORDTON -- After being closed for more than a year due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, KidSenses once again welcomes families to come play and learn!
Since closing in March, 2020, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum welcomed visitors on Friday, April 16. And for the first time in many years the museum is open on Sunday afternoons.
“We did a comprehensive assessment of what would be required for us to safely reopen”, said Willard Whitson, the museum’s Executive Director. Mandi Williams, the museum’s Deputy Director, who oversees the visitor experience and all the museum’s educational programming said, “We researched other museums’ plans for reopening and monitored the state guidelines throughout this past year. As a result, we took a ‘best practice’ approach to determine how best to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our visitors. We assessed safe capacities for each exhibit area and created protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the entire museum on a daily basis.”
“Over the weekend we had very positive feedback from visitors, saying how much they appreciated the thought and care that went into our ensuring that have a safe and fun visit. We also have booked our first birthday parties and group visits since closing. The museum has new days and hours of operation and requires pre-registration for visits. All of the information is available on our website and social media pages. We are so happy to again be welcoming children and their families to come play and learn at their favorite children’s museum!”, said Mr. Whitson.
For ticketing, please visit: kidsenses.org/tickets. For information about our COVID policies visit: kidsenses.org/healthymuseum.
KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum is located at 172 N. Main Street in Historic Downtown Rutherfordton. For information about the museum, and for more information about our FACTORY expansion, please visit www.kidsenses.org or www.factorymuseum.org. Be sure to “Like us” on Facebook! Press Contact: Willard Whitson, Executive Director, willard@kidsenses.org, 828-286-2120.