Hope Hamby makes Dean's List at Belmont University

Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, "At Belmont, we are happy to celebrate the success of these students and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to make the world a better place. The dean's list recognition at Belmont clearly demonstrates students' commitment to their educational endeavors."

About Belmont University

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. Consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation and commitment to undergraduate teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christ-centered and student-focused community of learning and service. As a campus that aims to let hope abound, the university is committed to producing graduates who are hope inspiring, character forming, future shaping, community engaging and bridge building people. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual's horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.