Holly Woody of North Cove named McDowell's Teacher of the Year

Superintendent Mark Garrett is pleased to announce that Holly Woody has been selected as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for McDowell County Schools.
Ms. Woody is on staff at North Cove Elementary. Additionally, Seth Hunt has been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Mr. Hunt teaches English Language Arts at McDowell High School. Ms. Woody was all smiles upon the news and was happy to celebrate with her students. She shared, “I am honored to teach in the school system I grew up in. My passion is to serve students everyday.” (#mcdowellinspires)
Superintendent Garrett and members of the district staff visited North Cove and McDowell High today to make the announcements in front of Ms. Woody’s and Mr. Hunt’s students and colleagues.
The traditional Teacher of the Year celebration is on hold for now, due to limitations for large gatherings. Garrett shared that “each of our 14 school winners is worthy of this honor. We look forward to being able to celebrate with all of them at a later date, which we will do once we have the ability to host a larger gathering in a safe and appropriate manner.”
The faculty at each school in the district selects a school winner each year as part of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher of the Year process. This year’s process included submission of a professional portfolio and an interview with the district selection committee. The interviews were held virtually this year due to social distancing protocols. The district honors an Elementary and a Secondary Teacher of the Year. One of those two is selected as the MCS Teacher of the Year and represents the district at the Regional level.
Ms. Woody began her teaching career at North Cove as a 3rd Grade teacher. Now in her 7th year, she currently teaches Science and Math to all 5th Grade students at North Cove. She was honored as a presenter at the 2017 State Math Conference in Greensboro. Ms. Woody serves as the STEAM Coordinator (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) for North Cove, and she also coaches the LEGO Robotics team. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Wingate University in 2011.
Mr. Hunt earned his Bachelor of Science degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Secondary English Education from Appalachian State in 2006. He began his career at East Burke HS in 2006 and later moved to Draughn HS in Burke County. Hunt joined the staff at East Middle in 2011 and was reassigned to McDowell High in 2018. He currently teaches English III and IV. He shared “I am so proud of McDowell High, and I am deeply honored to represent my secondary teacher colleagues.”
Ms. Woody will represent the district at the NW Regional level in November.
