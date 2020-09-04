Holly Woody of North Cove named McDowell's Teacher of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Mark Garrett is pleased to announce that Holly Woody has been selected as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for McDowell County Schools.

Ms. Woody is on staff at North Cove Elementary. Additionally, Seth Hunt has been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Mr. Hunt teaches English Language Arts at McDowell High School. Ms. Woody was all smiles upon the news and was happy to celebrate with her students. She shared, “I am honored to teach in the school system I grew up in. My passion is to serve students everyday.” (#mcdowellinspires)

Superintendent Garrett and members of the district staff visited North Cove and McDowell High today to make the announcements in front of Ms. Woody’s and Mr. Hunt’s students and colleagues.

The traditional Teacher of the Year celebration is on hold for now, due to limitations for large gatherings. Garrett shared that “each of our 14 school winners is worthy of this honor. We look forward to being able to celebrate with all of them at a later date, which we will do once we have the ability to host a larger gathering in a safe and appropriate manner.”