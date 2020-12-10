Grace Community Church introduces new preschool and preschool director

Twenty-one years ago a group of people in the community had a dream session. What could God do with their willingness to serve Him?

One of the dreams was a preschool.

"It’s hard to imagine that 21 years later, this dream is coming to fruition," said Lisa Ellis, director of administration for Grace Community Church. "We are convinced that the first 2,000 days of a child’s life are the most critical. What a child hears, experiences and feels in these days will set the course for that child’s life."

Grace's preschool is designed to include both children whose parents can afford to pay for their care, and those children who will need subsidized care.

The church aims to show and share the gospel through a Five Star program with a simple focus: the physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual development of the child.

Erica Simmons, is the new Preschool Director.

Simmons is a graduate of Western Carolina University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in birth-kindergarten education. She holds a teaching license for birth-sixth grade general education and K-12 special education. She has taught pre-k for approximately 16 years and has also taught second grade and kindergarten.