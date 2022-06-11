Garrett's last McDowell school board meeting is Monday

In what will be Superintendent Mark Garrett’s last meeting as secretary to the McDowell County Board of Education, Monday night’s agenda for July’s meeting is full of announcements, recognition, and action on old and new business.

The meeting of the Board of Education will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Central Office. The meeting is open to the public. A Zoom link is available at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.

Garrett will begin the meeting with his administrative reports highlighting end-of-the-year events, Class of 2022 graduation and committee meetings.

The curriculum feature of Monday’s meeting will be the MHS Titan Coffee Shop featuring Eric Brown, Carter Burroughs, Regan Davis, Lexi Grindstaff, Tristian Nolan and Dominique Perez. During student recognition Alekzander Gouge and Gannon Molumby will be recognized as the 2022-23 Governor's School recipients.

Staff recognition includes, Michelle Baker, 2022-2023 President of NCPAPA (NC Principals and Assistant Principals' Association); Kelly Phillips, 2022-2023 MCS District Teacher of the Year; Alison Garrett, 2022-2023 MCS Secondary Teacher of the Year; Nakia Carson, 2022 NC SHAPE Physical Education Distinguished Principal Award; Michael Caparaso, 2022 NC SHAPE Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year and 2022 NC SHAPE Middle School Athletic Director Stephanie Faw, 2022 NC SHAPE Middle School Health Educator of the Year. Foothills Community School will be recognized with 2022 NC STEM School of Distinction.

The board will then hear a report from the Teacher Representative and any correspondence from the public. Public requests to address the board will be heard.

Under unfinished business, there will be the monthly COVID-19 update and action on the current face-covering policy, as the board is required to do each month. The board will hear an update on MHS tennis courts, multi-purpose field and football field.

During new business, action is requested by the board for the 2022-2023 lunch prices, a CTE Local Plan, McDowell Virtual Academy Configuration, and a Retirement Resolution. Also under new business, will be a K-12 Athletic Facilities Grant update and reports from Board Members

After new business, there will be the approval of the consent agenda and overnight field trip requests.

A closed session will then be requested. Action on closed session items will be personnel consideration. A board work session is set for June 27.