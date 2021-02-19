 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four McDowell students earn spots in All-District Band
0 comments
editor's pick

Four McDowell students earn spots in All-District Band

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
21 wind-instruments-5803680_1280.jpg

Auditions for Western NC All-District Honors Bands were held virtually this year. Over 500 students across Western NC auditioned for the 100 spots in each of the district-wide honor bands. WMMS had one student accepted into the Middle School Symphonic All-District Band and MHS had three students accepted into the High School All-DIstrict Honor Band:

• Daniel Young - WMMS - 8th Grade - 1st Chair Alto Sax & 1st Chair Tenor Sax

• Ryan Holland - MHS - 9th Grade - 1st Chair Clarinet & 2nd Chair Bass Clarinet

• Caroline Lanier - MHS - 10th Grade - 1st Chair French Horn

• Selena Vargas-Bucio - MHS - 10th Grade - 2nd Chair Mallets

All of the students qualified to audition virtually for NC All-State Honors Band at the end of March.

“Mr. Ballard and I are extremely proud of each of these students. These high placements are a testament to each student’s drive and determination to doing the best they can on their instruments despite the current circumstances,” said McDowell High’s Band Director Jenny Lanier

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics