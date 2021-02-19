Four McDowell students earn spots in All-District Band

Auditions for Western NC All-District Honors Bands were held virtually this year. Over 500 students across Western NC auditioned for the 100 spots in each of the district-wide honor bands. WMMS had one student accepted into the Middle School Symphonic All-District Band and MHS had three students accepted into the High School All-DIstrict Honor Band:

• Daniel Young - WMMS - 8th Grade - 1st Chair Alto Sax & 1st Chair Tenor Sax

• Ryan Holland - MHS - 9th Grade - 1st Chair Clarinet & 2nd Chair Bass Clarinet

• Caroline Lanier - MHS - 10th Grade - 1st Chair French Horn

• Selena Vargas-Bucio - MHS - 10th Grade - 2nd Chair Mallets

All of the students qualified to audition virtually for NC All-State Honors Band at the end of March.

“Mr. Ballard and I are extremely proud of each of these students. These high placements are a testament to each student’s drive and determination to doing the best they can on their instruments despite the current circumstances,” said McDowell High’s Band Director Jenny Lanier