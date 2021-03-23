Former McDowell educator and colleague win Champion for Children Award

A McDowell native and two of her colleagues have been recognized for their contributions to education.
The N.C. Association of School Administrators (NCASA) has awarded Tabari Wallace the 2021 Raymond Sarbaugh Leadership Award, and has co-awarded Beverly Emory, a former teacher in McDowell, and David Stegall the 2021 Champion For Children Award.
All three award recipients currently hold positions at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and were recognized for their contributions to public education during NCASA’s 2021 Conference on Educational Leadership on Friday, March 12.
Emory, executive director for Leandro Implementation at the NC State Board of Education (SBE), and Stegall, deputy state superintendent for innovation at NCDPI, were co-awarded the 2021 Champion for Children Award, a prestigious honor given annually by NCASA to those demonstrating leadership in supporting and enhancing public education. The award was given this year to a dynamic duo whose guidance has been critical in helping North Carolina's public schools overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emory and Stegall’s collaboration and partnership has not only guided NCDPI in providing key support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also become a beacon of hope and reassurance for education leaders across the state, strengthened by their unique understanding of the issues and concerns facing them. Their efforts to ensure timely and effective communications to help inform local district decisions regarding school closure, re-entry, testing and accountability, remote instruction, and a myriad of other challenges during this pandemic have been exemplary.
Emory grew up in McDowell County, where she was a middle school science teacher and a public information officer. She has served in South Carolina, Ohio and North Carolina as a principal and superintendent.
After 25 years of service as a superintendent, most recently in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Emory joined NCDPI as the director of district and regional support. Since joining the department in May 2019, she assumed the duties of deputy state superintendent for district support, where she helped coordinate the public school system’s response to COVID-19, including the quick ramp-up for remote instruction when school buildings closed in March 2020.
Most recently Emory was named executive director of Leandro Support for the SBE, and she continues to work with the state superintendent and NCDPI leadership team.
An alumnus of Appalachian State University and Vanderbilt University, Emory is wife to John Britton. She has two children, Nicholas in Santa Rosa, California; and Whitney in High Point. She also has two cats.