Former McDowell educator and colleague win Champion for Children Award

A McDowell native and two of her colleagues have been recognized for their contributions to education.

The N.C. Association of School Administrators (NCASA) has awarded Tabari Wallace the 2021 Raymond Sarbaugh Leadership Award, and has co-awarded Beverly Emory, a former teacher in McDowell, and David Stegall the 2021 Champion For Children Award.

All three award recipients currently hold positions at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and were recognized for their contributions to public education during NCASA’s 2021 Conference on Educational Leadership on Friday, March 12.

Emory, executive director for Leandro Implementation at the NC State Board of Education (SBE), and Stegall, deputy state superintendent for innovation at NCDPI, were co-awarded the 2021 Champion for Children Award, a prestigious honor given annually by NCASA to those demonstrating leadership in supporting and enhancing public education. The award was given this year to a dynamic duo whose guidance has been critical in helping North Carolina's public schools overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

