For decades, MTCC's doors have been open for all

Herring’s vision took root in North Carolina as the State Board of Education established what would become an “open door admissions” policy for the new system. Although the “open door” concept had originated in the 1800’s in other areas, it was a relatively new concept in education when it came into vogue in the 1960’s.

McDowell Tech Carries Dr. Herring’s Torch

At McDowell Tech, we carry Dr. Herring’s torch every day. Not everyone who enters the front doors of one of our buildings is prepared to undertake academic study in whatever career field they envision for themselves. Not everyone has had the same opportunities for learning, whether at home or in an academic setting. Not everyone could successfully compete in the “selective admissions” process of most private and public universities and hope to achieve their dreams.

But at McDowell Tech, we take people where they are, help identify their goals and aspirations, and establish a plan to help them achieve those goals, no matter where they are starting. Some will need remedial help in math or English, for example, because they were underprepared for college-level work to begin with, or it has been so long since they were in high school that they have forgotten many of the things they need to know be successful in their academic studies.