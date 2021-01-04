For decades, MTCC's doors have been open for all

Editor's note: The following is part of a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College.
With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching and classes beginning on Jan. 8, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top seven reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.
Taking People As Far As They Can Go
In May of 1963, the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation that consolidated the state’s 20 industrial education centers, six community colleges (three of which became four-year colleges the same year) and five extension units into one entity, the State Department of Community Colleges. At that time, it was under the control of the State Board of Education, chaired by Dr. Dallas Herring of Rose Hill.
Herring was a long-time advocate of community college education and is frequently referred to as the “founding father” of community colleges in North Carolina.
In 1966, he famously made a speech to the N.C. General Assembly in which he said, “We must take the people where they are and carry them as far as they can go…” He told legislators that the doors to “… community colleges must never be closed to anyone of suitable age who can learn what they teach.”
Herring’s vision took root in North Carolina as the State Board of Education established what would become an “open door admissions” policy for the new system. Although the “open door” concept had originated in the 1800’s in other areas, it was a relatively new concept in education when it came into vogue in the 1960’s.
McDowell Tech Carries Dr. Herring’s Torch
At McDowell Tech, we carry Dr. Herring’s torch every day. Not everyone who enters the front doors of one of our buildings is prepared to undertake academic study in whatever career field they envision for themselves. Not everyone has had the same opportunities for learning, whether at home or in an academic setting. Not everyone could successfully compete in the “selective admissions” process of most private and public universities and hope to achieve their dreams.
But at McDowell Tech, we take people where they are, help identify their goals and aspirations, and establish a plan to help them achieve those goals, no matter where they are starting. Some will need remedial help in math or English, for example, because they were underprepared for college-level work to begin with, or it has been so long since they were in high school that they have forgotten many of the things they need to know be successful in their academic studies.
Some will actually need help getting a high school diploma or high school equivalency because they dropped out of school before finishing requirements for their diploma. Maybe they were a single mother with a newborn and insufficient supports to help them finish school, or maybe they needed to work to support a family during regular school hours. Or maybe, they just made the kind of bad choices that plague immature youth.
But now they are older and relatively wiser, and they have dreams just like everyone else … to be a graphic designer or CNC machinist, welder or school teacher.
Wherever they find themselves, we are there to meet them … and take them as far as they can go. For some, that may entail taking a longer and less direct path to get where they want to be. A fully-prepared student entering our associate degree program in computer integrated machining can complete a degree in two years, for example. But someone who needs remedial, refresher or developmental courses before beginning that two-year program may need an extra six months to one year to complete the program.
Still others may need to enter our adult high school and finish one, two, three or more courses to complete their high school diploma to meet the entrance requirements for college curriculum courses.
Breaking Down Barriers
For some, the issue is not academic at all. They may have a family that they are working full or part-time to support, or they may not be able to afford the cost of tuition without financial aid, or more importantly, the cost of applying to college in the first place. In either case, it is our job to remove or break down those barriers which prevent students from enrolling in, or attending, community college.
First, we charge no application fees. Period.
Secondly, those who need financial help can apply for both federal student aid, as well as various scholarships and grants made possible by generous benefactors like the Crane Fund for Widows and Children, the William Harold Smith Foundation, the NC State Employees Credit Union and many more.
Third, for students with work issues, we help them develop an educational plan that will accommodate their work schedules as much as possible. With online, hybrid, day and evening classes, we generally have an option to meet most everyone’s needs.
Equal Access and Opportunity
Herring envisioned a system of community colleges where everyone had equal access and opportunity to become the best that he or she could be. “If they cannot read,” he said, “then we will simply teach them to read and make them proud of their achievement. If they did not finish high school but have a mind to do it, then we will offer them a high school education at a time and in a place convenient to them and at a price within their reach.”
He went on to distinguish between students with technical and vocational goals and those with more academic or other goals. Whatever a student’s talent, skills or interest, he believed that a person’s age, sex, race, socioeconomic background or prior preparation should not hold them back from achieving his or her dream or developing skills that they can, “… sell in the marketplaces of our state, and thereby contribute to its scientific and industrial growth.”
Taking Advantage of Opportunity
If you or someone you know has unfulfilled educational or vocational dreams, or you or they feel unprepared academically or otherwise to enter college, or if either of you has financial or work-related barriers that have previously prevented you from attending college… today is the day to take advantage of the opportunities afforded you by Dr. Herring’s vision and organization.
If you need a high school diploma or high school equivalency, call 659-6001, ext. 140 to get started.
If you have a diploma or equivalency, begin the college application process today. Visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/admissions/ .
There is no need to put your dreams on hold. Dr. Herring blazed the trail. It’s your turn to walk on it. Classes begin Jan. 8.