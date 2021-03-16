Foothills Community and McDowell High Schools head to NC Science Olympiad State Competition

Foothills Community School and McDowell High School had successful runs competing in the North Carolina Science Olympiad regional competition.
For FCS, 11 of the 15 varsity team members medaled and four from the JV team medaled with first-place finishes. The varsity, with their seventh-place overall finish, has earned an invitation to the North Carolina State Science Olympiad tournament on April 23-24.
Science Olympiad is a team competition where 15 team members compete in 22 science events over a range of science topics. Team members pair up and compete in two to four events each. Individuals can medal in their event, and each of the 22 events is counted in the total team score. This year due to COVID, the event was virtual instead of competing at UNCA for regional and N.C. State for the state tournament.
Over the years, Science Olympiad has been a male-dominated competition. Foothills Community School is making a concerted effort to involve girls in a meaningful way in STEM education. This year varsity was 66% female and the junior varsity was 75% female.
Below is a list of the students who medaled and their events.
Varsity2nd place
Disease Detectives—Hannah Wilson, Ramsey Thomas
Fossils—Maggie Shaver, Hope Wakefield
Machines—Cooper Phillips, Elise Pritchard
Pictures This—Nyanti Pupoh, Mahkia Rutherford
3rd place
Anatomy and Physiology—Faith Kraak, Payton Alexander
Experimental Design—Cooper Phillips, Elise Pritchard
5th place
Digital Structures—Parker Swart, Ramsey Thomas
Meteorology—Cooper Phillip, Payton Alexander
6th place
Food Science—Nyanti Pupoh, Mahkia Rutherford
Mousetrap Vehicle—Parker Swart, Ramsey Thomas
Junior varsity1st place
Dynamic Planet—Carter Wyatt, Riley Spencer
Experimental Design—Carter Wyatt
Meteorology—Zoey Revis, Riley Spencer
Reach for the Stars -Zoey Revis, Carter Wyatt
2nd place
Machines—Abigail Fletcher
Foothills Community School is a public magnet middle school that opened in 2016 and serves students in grades 6-8. Housed on the first level of West McDowell Middle School, Foothills Community School captivates student interest by discovering their passion, engaging in purposeful community STEM projects, and explores content through play!
McDowell
High
McDowell High School’s Science Olympiad team had its virtual competitions Feb. 20 and March 6 and MHS was outstanding. Here are the results:
10th place: Digital structures: Kiah Jackson and Matthew Rink
9th place: Gravity vehicle: Vedant Sheth and Zachary McClure
7th place in the following:
Designer Genes: Anna Carroll and Maggie Vaughn
Dynamic Planet: Hannah Laws
Sounds of Music: Ryan Holland
6th place in the following:
Chem Lab: Gannon Molumby and Joseph Moss
Picture This: Charise Tippey and Savannah Shelton
Protein Modeling: Anna Carroll and Avari Rector
5th place in Astronomy: Savannah Shelton and Hannah Laws
3rd place in Water Quality: Vedant Sheth and Zachary McClure
1st place in the following:
Fermi Questions: Joseph Moss and Charise Tippey
Geologic Mapping: Zachary McClure and Gannon Molumby
As a result, MHS placed 9th out of 26 schools qualifying it to compete in the virtual state competition April 24,