Foothills Community and McDowell High Schools head to NC Science Olympiad State Competition

Foothills Community School and McDowell High School had successful runs competing in the North Carolina Science Olympiad regional competition.

For FCS, 11 of the 15 varsity team members medaled and four from the JV team medaled with first-place finishes. The varsity, with their seventh-place overall finish, has earned an invitation to the North Carolina State Science Olympiad tournament on April 23-24.

Science Olympiad is a team competition where 15 team members compete in 22 science events over a range of science topics. Team members pair up and compete in two to four events each. Individuals can medal in their event, and each of the 22 events is counted in the total team score. This year due to COVID, the event was virtual instead of competing at UNCA for regional and N.C. State for the state tournament.

Over the years, Science Olympiad has been a male-dominated competition. Foothills Community School is making a concerted effort to involve girls in a meaningful way in STEM education. This year varsity was 66% female and the junior varsity was 75% female.

Below is a list of the students who medaled and their events.

Varsity2nd place