Foothills Community and McDowell High Schools head to NC Science Olympiad State Competition
Foothills Community and McDowell High Schools head to NC Science Olympiad State Competition

  • Updated
  • 0
FCS.jpg

The FCS team gathers on March 6 for the second day of virtual competition.

 SUBMITTED

Foothills Community School and McDowell High School had successful runs competing in the North Carolina Science Olympiad regional competition.

For FCS, 11 of the 15 varsity team members medaled and four from the JV team medaled with first-place finishes. The varsity, with their seventh-place overall finish, has earned an invitation to the North Carolina State Science Olympiad tournament on April 23-24.

Science Olympiad is a team competition where 15 team members compete in 22 science events over a range of science topics. Team members pair up and compete in two to four events each. Individuals can medal in their event, and each of the 22 events is counted in the total team score. This year due to COVID, the event was virtual instead of competing at UNCA for regional and N.C. State for the state tournament.

Over the years, Science Olympiad has been a male-dominated competition. Foothills Community School is making a concerted effort to involve girls in a meaningful way in STEM education. This year varsity was 66% female and the junior varsity was 75% female.

Below is a list of the students who medaled and their events.

Varsity2nd place

Disease Detectives—Hannah Wilson, Ramsey Thomas

Fossils—Maggie Shaver, Hope Wakefield

Machines—Cooper Phillips, Elise Pritchard

Pictures This—Nyanti Pupoh, Mahkia Rutherford

3rd place

Anatomy and Physiology—Faith Kraak, Payton Alexander

Experimental Design—Cooper Phillips, Elise Pritchard

5th place

Digital Structures—Parker Swart, Ramsey Thomas

Meteorology—Cooper Phillip, Payton Alexander

6th place

Food Science—Nyanti Pupoh, Mahkia Rutherford

Mousetrap Vehicle—Parker Swart, Ramsey Thomas

Junior varsity1st place

Dynamic Planet—Carter Wyatt, Riley Spencer

Experimental Design—Carter Wyatt

Meteorology—Zoey Revis, Riley Spencer

Reach for the Stars -Zoey Revis, Carter Wyatt

2nd place

Machines—Abigail Fletcher

Foothills Community School is a public magnet middle school that opened in 2016 and serves students in grades 6-8. Housed on the first level of West McDowell Middle School, Foothills Community School captivates student interest by discovering their passion, engaging in purposeful community STEM projects, and explores content through play!

McDowell

High

McDowell High School’s Science Olympiad team had its virtual competitions Feb. 20 and March 6 and MHS was outstanding. Here are the results:

10th place: Digital structures: Kiah Jackson and Matthew Rink

9th place: Gravity vehicle: Vedant Sheth and Zachary McClure

7th place in the following:

Designer Genes: Anna Carroll and Maggie Vaughn

Dynamic Planet: Hannah Laws

Sounds of Music: Ryan Holland

6th place in the following:

Chem Lab: Gannon Molumby and Joseph Moss

Picture This: Charise Tippey and Savannah Shelton

Protein Modeling: Anna Carroll and Avari Rector

5th place in Astronomy: Savannah Shelton and Hannah Laws

3rd place in Water Quality: Vedant Sheth and Zachary McClure

1st place in the following:

Fermi Questions: Joseph Moss and Charise Tippey

Geologic Mapping: Zachary McClure and Gannon Molumby

As a result, MHS placed 9th out of 26 schools qualifying it to compete in the virtual state competition April 24,

