Eastfield Global Magnet School hosted its annual Science Festival sponsored by Duke Energy on Thursday, April 27.

"We had an amazing night full of learning and fun," said Stephanie Russell, media coordinator and Title 1 family engagement coordinator for the school.

"Our festival included 11 science stations (provided by Duke Energy) that were connected to classroom standards."

Some of these included magnetic car racers, marshmallow towers and even a gas-powered rocket.

Each family was able to visit the Ask a Scientist Session, where local community partners presented about their careers and demonstrated the science, technology and math skills they use every day on the job.

The school offered a special thank you to Crane Resistoflex, Montreat College, McDowell County Agricultural Center, Baxter Healthcare, McDowell Health-e-Schools and AFL Telecommunications.

"We would like to give a shout-out to a few local businesses that provided a coupon or discount to our students," Russell said. "Special thanks to Hardees, Edwards Graphics, KFC, The Bake and Shake, Artesana and Magnolia Design Co. Foothills Community College, McDowell Academy for Innovation and McDowell Early College also joined us and showed our Wildcats future STEM-based middle and high school options for them when they graduate from EGMS."

Families ended the night with a popcorn sundae treat and a chance to take a picture with Science Festival Mascot Robot Kelvin.