DARE to be great: Eastfield fifth-graders graduate program encouraging good decisions
DARE to be great: Eastfield fifth-graders graduate program encouraging good decisions

Bohdi Dvorak was one of three essay winners from the fifth-grade classes at Eastfield Global Magnet School in the DARE program.

Fifth-grade students at Eastfield who graduated the DARE program. See additional photos at mcdowellnews.com.

For the last 10 weeks, Eastfield fifth graders participated in the Drug Abuse Resistance Program (DARE) and held a graduation program for their participation on Friday, Jan. 7.

As it has been done for several years, the DARE program was taught by Officer Mike Hensley of the Marion Police Department to all of the fifth-grade students at Eastfield Global Magnet School. During the 10-week-long program students are required to actively participate in all of the lessons but to complete an essay as well.

Lorena Walker was one of three essay winners from the fifth-grade classes at Eastfield Global Magnet School in the DARE program.

DARE is used to build within the students responsible characteristics that they can carry with them to the middle-school level. The DARE program focuses mainly on quality decision making and responsibility. Throughout the program different topics are covered, such as decision making, peer pressure, communication skills, bullying and stress management.

Diego Bustos was one of three essay winners from the fifth-grade classes at Eastfield Global Magnet School in the DARE program.

Here some of the fifth-grade students at Eastifled who graduated the DARE program. For additional photos, visit mcdowellnews.com.

DARE always ends with a graduation ceremony, awards are given for the top essays submitted and certificates are awarded to all graduates. Due to COVID policies this year the graduation was offered via Zoom for families. The event was followed by a small reception for students and staff with cupcakes from The Carolina Baking Company.

Fifth-grade students from Chaffin’s class at Eastfield who graduated the DARE program.
Fifth-grade students at Easfield Global Magnet School recently participated and graduated from the DARE program.

“The students worked hard over the past 10 weeks and were very proud of their accomplishments,” said school counselor Sally Cocklin.

A small reception was held for Eastfield fifth-graders after they completed the DARE program.

This year’s essay winners were Lorena Walker, Bohdi Dvorak and Diego Bustos.

