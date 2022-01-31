DARE to be great: Eastfield fifth-graders graduate program encouraging good decisions

For the last 10 weeks, Eastfield fifth graders participated in the Drug Abuse Resistance Program (DARE) and held a graduation program for their participation on Friday, Jan. 7.

As it has been done for several years, the DARE program was taught by Officer Mike Hensley of the Marion Police Department to all of the fifth-grade students at Eastfield Global Magnet School. During the 10-week-long program students are required to actively participate in all of the lessons but to complete an essay as well.

DARE is used to build within the students responsible characteristics that they can carry with them to the middle-school level. The DARE program focuses mainly on quality decision making and responsibility. Throughout the program different topics are covered, such as decision making, peer pressure, communication skills, bullying and stress management.

DARE always ends with a graduation ceremony, awards are given for the top essays submitted and certificates are awarded to all graduates. Due to COVID policies this year the graduation was offered via Zoom for families. The event was followed by a small reception for students and staff with cupcakes from The Carolina Baking Company.