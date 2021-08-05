CONNECTIONS: First-year teachers explore downtown Marion

They will be busy in the classroom, but first they were busy downtown on Thursday.

First-year teachers in McDowell County Schools got to know a little bit more about their community thanks to an organized scavenger hunt in Marion.

About 40 educators new to the local system met at the public parking lot on South Main Street beside Ingenious Roasters and broke off into smaller groups to begin the scavenger hunt. Each group had a lead teacher who has been part of McDowell County Schools for several years to help show then around.

For the scavenger hunt, there were various tasks the teachers had to do and to photograph or video. For example, they had to meet local celebrity chef Bruce Brown of Bruce’s Fabulous’ Foods and introduce themselves. Another was to tour the shop Flavors on Main.

It was a way of introducing new teachers to the downtown community and businesses.

Despite the challengers of the pandemic, these new educators said they were looking forward to the coming school year.