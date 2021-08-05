CONNECTIONS: First-year teachers explore downtown Marion

They will be busy in the classroom, but first they were busy downtown on Thursday.
First-year teachers in McDowell County Schools got to know a little bit more about their community thanks to an organized scavenger hunt in Marion.
About 40 educators new to the local system met at the public parking lot on South Main Street beside Ingenious Roasters and broke off into smaller groups to begin the scavenger hunt. Each group had a lead teacher who has been part of McDowell County Schools for several years to help show then around.
For the scavenger hunt, there were various tasks the teachers had to do and to photograph or video. For example, they had to meet local celebrity chef Bruce Brown of Bruce’s Fabulous’ Foods and introduce themselves. Another was to tour the shop Flavors on Main.
It was a way of introducing new teachers to the downtown community and businesses.
Despite the challengers of the pandemic, these new educators said they were looking forward to the coming school year.
“I am excited to continue my career here with McDowell County Schools and I am so excited to meet all of students and all of my families and get the year started and be part of this tight-knit community,” said Victoria Craig, second-grade teacher at Nebo Elementary.
Darnell Tucker, a first-grade teacher at Nebo, has enjoyed getting familiar with the area.
“I am not originally from McDowell, but I am glad to be in this community and just can’t wait to see some smiling faces on the first day of school,” Tucker said.
McDowell County’s Teacher Support Coordinator Alyssa Kanipe was in charge of this event, creating it and gathering the community’s support.