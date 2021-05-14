Career and College Promise standout graduates from MTCC

Among the many standouts in the MTCC Class of 2021, few can match the exceptional performance, breadth of studies and involvement in extra-curricular activities that Anukkah Burleson has achieved during her time at McDowell Technical Community College.

When Anukkah graduates Friday night with her Associate in Arts degree, she will have earned a total of 81 college credit hours through the Career and College Promise (CCP) Program, which allows high school students to take college classes while enrolled in high school, earning both college and high school credit for their efforts. The program is open to public and private school students, as well as home school students. And best of all, tuition for these classes is 100% free.

Anukkah was recently awarded MTCC’s 2021 Career and College Promise Award for her total investment in the CCP program and for her high marks in CCP classes. Earning 81 credit hours in five semesters while still in high school is a feat in itself, but Anukkah also achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in her classes, and not only completed all required courses for the Associate in Arts degree and a CCP College Transfer Pathway, but also took additional courses in engineering-related programs towards her career goals.