Canjos at Eastfield Global make a joyful noise
Canjos at Eastfield Global make a joyful noise

013022-mmn-nws-canjos-p1.jpg

(From left) Aidan Gilliland, Lorena Walker, Yarely Sosa demonstrate their canjo music.

 SUBMITTED

 In music at Eastfield Global Magnet School, fifth-grade students are making one-string "canjos” in Ian Lattimore’s class.

Inspired in part by the example of progressive (though obscure) music educator Satis N. Coleman, who used instrument making as part of her curriculum.

This project helps students use and acquire knowledge from multiple disciplines (mathematics, physics, art, design, construction, etc.) to forge a deeper personal connection with music.

Students whose instruments are assembled to the point of being playable are beginning to learn a simple melody on the instrument they made using Jianpu, or cipher notation, a simple numbered musical notation system (commonly used in Asia, but also seen in Europe and the US).

When those instruments are tuned to the same key, some students are even playing them together in small "canjo ensembles."

“I'm super proud of them!” said Lattimore.

