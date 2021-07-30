Caitlyn Hansberger named to Berea College Dean's List

BEREA, Kentucky -- Caitlyn Hansberger, a resident of Marion, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College is distinctive in higher education. Offering bachelor's degrees in 34 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea's student labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books, and board.