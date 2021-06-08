Bernardita Alarcon of East McDowell Middle School named MCS Teacher of the Year

The faculty at each school in the district selects a school winner each year as part of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher of the Year process. This year’s process included submission of a professional portfolio and an interview with the district selection committee. Each year the district honors an Elementary and a Secondary Teacher of the Year. One of those two is then selected as the MCS Teacher of the Year.

Alarcon joined the staff at East Middle in 2017 as the English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher. Since 2019 she has also taught Spanish. From 2014 to 2017 Alarcon served as the ESL teacher at Maestra Elsa Santibáñez Middle School in her home city of Santiago, Chile.

She completed a one year stint as a Language Assistant in Manchester, England in 2013-2014.

Prior to that she served as a Monitor for the summer and winter camps sponsored by the Ministry of Education in Curico, Chile. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English Language Arts from the University of Santiago (Chile) in 2013.