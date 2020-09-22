 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson of Marion awarded degree from UA
0 comments

Anderson of Marion awarded degree from UA

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
award-2648055_1920.jpg

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Christie Anderson of Marion, N.C., has received the following from The University of Alabama: Master of Science in Nursing. UA awarded some 1,345 degrees during summer commencement July 31 through Aug. 2.

The University of Alabama offers students an educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics