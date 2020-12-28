2020: The Year in Education -- Teachers, students rally in the face of adversity

Students and teachers will not soon forget 2020.

As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the challenges and triumphs for McDowell County Schools.

McDowell students, teachers begin a different kind of school year

In August, students and teachers started a new school year with a mixture of in classroom and virtual learning. McDowell’s plan, approved by the local board of education, allowed for students in Pre-K (to include Head Start and Early Head Start), grades K-1, and students with special needs to attend each day, while all other students had the opportunity to attend every other week.

Students who were not physically at school would attend remotely during their alternating weeks away from campus. The plan allowed children of staff members in grades 2-5 to attend daily to enable staff to consistently be on site. Students also had the option to receive all of their instruction remotely. The full-time remote option is available to all grade levels by parent request.