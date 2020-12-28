2020: The Year in Education -- Teachers, students rally in the face of adversity

Students and teachers will not soon forget 2020.
As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the challenges and triumphs for McDowell County Schools.
McDowell students, teachers begin a different kind of school year
In August, students and teachers started a new school year with a mixture of in classroom and virtual learning. McDowell’s plan, approved by the local board of education, allowed for students in Pre-K (to include Head Start and Early Head Start), grades K-1, and students with special needs to attend each day, while all other students had the opportunity to attend every other week.
Students who were not physically at school would attend remotely during their alternating weeks away from campus. The plan allowed children of staff members in grades 2-5 to attend daily to enable staff to consistently be on site. Students also had the option to receive all of their instruction remotely. The full-time remote option is available to all grade levels by parent request.
“We are very confident in our teachers and school leaders, and feel strongly that this plan is workable for our students and community as we begin this most challenging school year,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said in an earlier news release. “We plan to be as flexible as possible going forward. We also ask for patience, and a healthy dose of grace, as we all work together to address so many unknowns. I want to thank the parents for taking our reopening survey, as well as McDowell Emergency Management and the Foothills Health District for providing crucial health information during our planning process.”
A new beginning: Students, staff impressed with Old Fort Elementary
The current school year for Old Fort Elementary students and staff not only started with a new way of learning but also a new school to learn in as well.
In September, during a tour by a McDowell News reporter, youngsters said some of their favorite parts of the school were the new gym, the library, the cafeteria and, surprisingly enough, the stairs. The students are not the only ones impressed. Staff members are pleased with their new accommodations.
“So much space — the community has been waiting a long time for this,” said Monica Elliott, a substitute teacher at Old Fort Elementary.
“The space is amazing, and the functionality of everything,” said third-grade teacher Amanda Spivey.
Old Fort’s Jill Ward is 2020-21 MCS Principal of the Year and NW Region Principal of the Year
Old Fort Elementary’s Jill Ward was first named MCS Principal of the Year in October. Ward graduated from McDowell High in 1984. She then attended Appalachian State University and graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She began her education career in August 1989 as a fourth-grade teacher at Nebo Elementary. In 1991 she was reassigned to Marion Elementary where she would teach for the next 21 years in grades three, four and five.
“I am honored to have been nominated by my peers and to serve as a part of the McDowell County School system,” Ward said in a news release. “I am a native of McDowell County and attended McDowell County Schools.”
In the next few months would Ward realize that she would be named Northwest Region Principal of the Year.
“I am so honored and humbled by this moment,” Ward said. “I didn’t expect to be a principal when it happened, and never dreamed of this type of honor. I can’t say enough about the people I work with at Old Fort School and the love and support of my family.”
Superintendent Mark Garrett had words of praise for Ward, stating, “Jill has served students, families, and educators in McDowell County for the past 31 years. The students of Old Fort have met or exceeded expected growth on End of Grade testing for each of the four consecutive years prior to last year’s early closure. Her leadership during this past year was crucial while the school was surrounded by ongoing demolition and construction. Old Fort didn’t skip a beat due in large part to her efforts. We are very proud of Jill as our MCS representative in the Principal of the Year process.”
McDowell schools returning to remote learning for the holidays.
The beginning of December with the rise in COVID-19 cases in McDowell County, administrators made the decision to transition students to remote learning. A message was sent out by Superintendent Mark Garrett the Friday before, stating community spread and potential exposure is having “a large impact on classroom isolations and creating staffing challenges.
“While our positives and risk of infection around the district are still comparatively very low, the community spread and contacts/potential exposures are having a large impact on classroom isolations and creating staffing challenges. As a result of the staff coverage concerns, we will move to Remote Learning effective Monday, December 14 and continuing until Christmas Break. At this time, the second semester schedule remains unchanged but factors may dictate otherwise. Know that we will be keeping an eye on all things COVID-19 in order to make the right call for January and beyond.”
New Board of Education members elected.
In November, McDowell voters chose several new school board members.
Taking the oath of office at the December meeting were Beth Lolley Silver, Donnie Suttles and Michelle Pupoh.
Beth Lolley Silver was elected for the Old Fort seat, Donnie Suttles was elected for one of the two Marion seats and Michelle Pupoh was the first person to hold the newly created West Marion seat.