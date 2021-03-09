2 options on the table for McDowell graduation

The McDowell County Board of Education discussed and approved two possible graduation options for McDowell High School, McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy for Innovation.

The board met Monday within CDC guidelines for social distancing in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order. Meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.

One graduation option presented and approved by the board was a traditional graduation ceremony held at McDowell High School’s stadium. Under the current executive order, 2,250 to 2,300 would be allowed in the stadium. McDowell High School’s ceremony would be on Friday, June 4 then McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy for Innovation would have their ceremonies on Saturday.

But this option is only in the event restrictions are lifted by the governor and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The second option is to have individual graduation ceremonies for each school, similar to what was done last year. The board has reserved the week June 2-4 with Tom Johnson Camping World in the event COVID-19 restrictions become more stringent or a traditional graduation ceremony is not possible.

In other business: