Edith Crisp turns 101 years of age

Edith Crisp turned 101 on Friday, April 23, 2022. She celebrated the milestone with her family. Edith was born in Asheville, NC in 1921 to parents William and Georgia Pressley.

After marrying husband Lonnie Crisp, they later moved to Marion and made McDowell County their home. They were married for 63 years.

Edith has two daughters, Pauline Randall and Wilma Rumberg. She has five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

"Edith is a wonderful role model and blessing to all her family."

Edith Crisp

