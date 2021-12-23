 Skip to main content
Eastfield students' acts of kindness keep the Grinch at bay
LEFT: Broken lollipops? This must be the work of the Grinch. RIGHT: The Grinch left a note for Eastfield first-graders.

First-graders at Eastfield Global Magnet School worked hard this holiday season to keep their Grinch at bay.

Instead of Elf on the Shelf, students in Kait Chymych’s class had a Grinch who was keeping a close eye on each one of the classmates and causing all kinds of holiday mischief.

These Eastfield students performed random acts of kindness to teach the Grinch about the spirit of Christmas,
Yep, that’s the dastardly work of the Grinch, all right.

The Grinch showed up to her class and flipped all the tables (except for the green one) upside down. He wrote the kids a note to let them know he would be in the room playing pranks until students made his heart grow three sizes by completing random acts of kindness each day.

Some of his pranks included leaving broken lollipops at each child’s seat, using the copier to make 50 copies of himself and throwing them around the classroom, creating a maze out of green streamers around the room, wrapping the Christmas tree and hiding the tree topper with a scavenger hunt to find it.

The Grinch left a note for Eastfield first-graders.
The Grinch left a classroom in shambles. It was up to kids to show him the error of his ways.

As of this writing, students had so grown his heart two sizes, but they were expected to meet their goal by Christmas break. We have a feeling they did.

