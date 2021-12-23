Eastfield students' acts of kindness keep the Grinch at bay

First-graders at Eastfield Global Magnet School worked hard this holiday season to keep their Grinch at bay.

Instead of Elf on the Shelf, students in Kait Chymych’s class had a Grinch who was keeping a close eye on each one of the classmates and causing all kinds of holiday mischief.

The Grinch showed up to her class and flipped all the tables (except for the green one) upside down. He wrote the kids a note to let them know he would be in the room playing pranks until students made his heart grow three sizes by completing random acts of kindness each day.

Some of his pranks included leaving broken lollipops at each child’s seat, using the copier to make 50 copies of himself and throwing them around the classroom, creating a maze out of green streamers around the room, wrapping the Christmas tree and hiding the tree topper with a scavenger hunt to find it.

As of this writing, students had so grown his heart two sizes, but they were expected to meet their goal by Christmas break. We have a feeling they did.