East McDowell Middle School introduces new school resource officer

With the start of classes coming quickly, East McDowell Middle School has introduced its new school resource officer (SRO).

Officer Chad Lambert comes to East Middle from the Marion Police Department. He has been with the local department for two years after serving in Burke County for a year.

So, just what is an SRO?

The National Association of School Resource Officers was founded with a solid commitment to the youth of the United States, according to information on the Marion Police Department's website.

It incorporates the TRIAD concept (Law Enforcement Officer - Teacher - Counselor) of school-based law enforcement. Many communities have adopted this philosophy as they blend their SRO program with other community policing programs.

Officers are trained to educate, counsel and protect within school communities.

Lambert is a native of McDowell County and a graduate of McDowell High School. He is married and has one daughter.

When he isn't patrolling the streets and halls, he enjoys detailing cars, playing the guitar and loves music (if it’s good), East Middle said on the school Facebook page.

He likes to spend his free time working on his 1967 F100 that’s been in his family since 1968.

"Officer Lambert is funny, and takes his job very seriously," according to the post. "He is dedicated to working with today’s youth. East McDowell is beyond grateful to have such an upstanding officer in our school and someone that desires to be part of our family. Our students are in wonderful hands with Officer Lambert."