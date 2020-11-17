EarthTalk: Many states deal with tree-killing pests

Dear EarthTalk: Where I live in southeast Michigan, an invasive insect called the Emerald Ash Borer is wreaking havoc on our forests. Are other parts of the country dealing with this pest or others that are killing large numbers of trees? — John D., Sterling Heights, Michigan.

In a growing number of U.S. states, residents have been dealing with a different kind of quarantine that began back in the early 2000s and continues on today. But this one involves wood, not people, and the perpetrator is a beetle, not a virus.

The problem started in 2002 when the Emerald ash borer, an exotic green beetle that probably hitched a ride to the U.S. with wood materials from Asia, began decimating ash forests in Michigan.

Since then, this little invader has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees across 35 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces.

Ecosystems where these ash trees play a pivotal role are decimated, while forest products industries and property owners in these areas are also worse off. And wood coming out of affected regions is being quarantined to make sure it isn’t harboring the invasive pest before being shipped out to other parts of the country or world.