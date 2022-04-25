Early voting for May 17 primary starts Thursday in McDowell

The early voting period for the May 17 primary elections starts on Thursday and will last for more than two weeks.

The one-stop absentee voting for the primary starts at 8 a.m. Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The early voting will be held at the McDowell County Board of Elections office, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion.

Early voting will take place there from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29. The early voting will continue Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The last day of the early voting period in the primary is Saturday, May 14 and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The actual primary elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17 and voting will take place on that day in all 17 precincts of McDowell.

Throughout North Carolina, Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians alike will go to the polls to select their respective candidates for the general election in November.

Here in McDowell, three local races will be on the ballot for the primary election and they are all for Republican candidates.

In the race for the clerk of Superior Court, incumbent Melissa Adams is facing opposition from fellow Republican Geneva “Jennie” Rhom.

In the race for the office of District Attorney, incumbent Ted Bell will face opposition from fellow Republican Krinn Evans.

In the race for the McDowell County Commission, three seats are up for election. Incumbents Tony Brown, David Walker and Brenda Vaughn are facing opposition from fellow Republicans Lynn Greene, Robert Toney McCall and Mike Seay. The top three vote-getters from either party will face Democrat Phillip Price in the November election for the County Commission.

In addition, a District Court judgeship will be contested in the local GOP primary. The candidates are Anthony Morrow and Ellen Shelley.

Two Republicans are seeking the nomination of their party for the District 46 seat in the N.C. Senate. They are Mark Crawford and Warren Daniel. This race appears on both GOP ballots.

McDowell County is now split into different N.C. House districts so there is not just one Republican ballot. The ballot depends on where the voter lives in the county, said Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst.

But some parts of McDowell are now in District 113 for the N.C. House of Representatives. Two Republicans are seeking the nomination of their party for the District 113 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. They are Jake Johnson and David Rogers.

Other offices in the primary election are the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the N.C. Court of Appeals and the N.C. Supreme Court.

As for the Democratic primary in McDowell, only the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will appear on the local ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot form is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

Propst said any voter can go to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ and get more information. This link will give the voter all of their information, how they are registered, their precinct, as well as their sample ballot.

For more information, contact the McDowell County Board of Elections at 659-0834.