Earl Scruggs Festival kicks off Friday at Tryon Equestrian Center. Tickets still available

MILL SPRINGS, NC – The Earl Scruggs Music Festival kicks off three days of music on Friday honoring the North Carolina son who revolutionized the banjo.

The inaugural festival takes place Sept. 2-4 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Ringing in the weekend with his star-studded outfit My Bluegrass Heart, multi Grammy-winning banjoist Béla Fleck will lead Friday’s lineup alongside heavyweights Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Earls of Leicester and Jerry Douglas, who was previously announced as festival host and artist-in-residence.

Saturday standouts include jamgrass veterans Leftover Salmon, decorated multi-instrumentalist and composer Alison Brown, country-rock icons Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and a choice display of North Carolina talent featuring Rissi Palmer, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range and more. Dom Flemons, Chatham County Line, and Becky Buller Band are set to close the festival with a can’t-miss Sunday spread. View the complete day-by-day breakdown below.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2022 Daily Lineup

Friday, September 2

Jerry Douglas, host

The Earls of Leicester

Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton

Sam Bush

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Acoustic Syndicate

Fireside Collective

The Barefoot Movement

Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth

Jon Stickley Trio

Chatham Rabbits

Saturday, September 3

Jerry Douglas, host

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Leftover Salmon

Alison Brown

Balsam Range

Acoustic Syndicate

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Chatham County Line

Fireside Collective

Unspoken Tradition

Rissi Palmer

Bella White

Lakota John

Sunday, September 4

Jerry Douglas, host

Chatham County Line

Dom Flemons

Becky Buller Band

Darin & Brooke Aldridge