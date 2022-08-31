 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl Scruggs Festival kicks off Friday at Tryon Equestrian Center. Tickets still available

Earl and his Caddy.

In front of the Martha White tour bus

MILL SPRINGS, NC – The Earl Scruggs Music Festival kicks off three days of music on Friday honoring the North Carolina son who revolutionized the banjo.

The inaugural festival takes place Sept. 2-4 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

The Earls of Leicester

Ringing in the weekend with his star-studded outfit My Bluegrass Heart, multi Grammy-winning banjoist Béla Fleck will lead Friday’s lineup alongside heavyweights Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Earls of Leicester and Jerry Douglas, who was previously announced as festival host and artist-in-residence.

Banjo king Earl Scruggs and a slicked-up Grandpa Jones in January 1961.

Saturday standouts include jamgrass veterans Leftover Salmon, decorated multi-instrumentalist and composer Alison Brown, country-rock icons Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and a choice display of North Carolina talent featuring Rissi Palmer, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range and more. Dom Flemons, Chatham County Line, and Becky Buller Band are set to close the festival with a can’t-miss Sunday spread. View the complete day-by-day breakdown below.

To purchase tickets, and stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2022 Daily Lineup

Friday, September 2

Jerry Douglas, host

Flatt & Scruggs with Earl on the guitar

The Earls of Leicester

Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton

Sam Bush

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Acoustic Syndicate

Fireside Collective

The Barefoot Movement

Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth

Jon Stickley Trio

Chatham Rabbits

Saturday, September 3

Jerry Douglas, host

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Leftover Salmon

Alison Brown

Balsam Range

Acoustic Syndicate

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Chatham County Line

Fireside Collective

Unspoken Tradition

Rissi Palmer

Bella White

Lakota John

Sunday, September 4

Jerry Douglas, host

Chatham County Line

Dom Flemons

Dom Flemons

Becky Buller Band

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

