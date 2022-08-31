Earl Scruggs Festival kicks off Friday at Tryon Equestrian Center. Tickets still available

MILL SPRINGS, NC – The Earl Scruggs Music Festival kicks off three days of music on Friday honoring the North Carolina son who revolutionized the banjo.
The inaugural festival takes place Sept. 2-4 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.
Ringing in the weekend with his star-studded outfit My Bluegrass Heart, multi Grammy-winning banjoist Béla Fleck will lead Friday’s lineup alongside heavyweights Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Earls of Leicester and Jerry Douglas, who was previously announced as festival host and artist-in-residence.
Saturday standouts include jamgrass veterans Leftover Salmon, decorated multi-instrumentalist and composer Alison Brown, country-rock icons Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and a choice display of North Carolina talent featuring Rissi Palmer, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Balsam Range and more. Dom Flemons, Chatham County Line, and Becky Buller Band are set to close the festival with a can’t-miss Sunday spread. View the complete day-by-day breakdown below.
To purchase tickets, and stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.
Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2022 Daily Lineup
Friday, September 2
Jerry Douglas, host
The Earls of Leicester
Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton
Sam Bush
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Acoustic Syndicate
Fireside Collective
The Barefoot Movement
Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth
Jon Stickley Trio
Chatham Rabbits
Saturday, September 3
Jerry Douglas, host
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Leftover Salmon
Alison Brown
Balsam Range
Acoustic Syndicate
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Chatham County Line
Fireside Collective
Unspoken Tradition
Rissi Palmer
Bella White
Lakota John
Sunday, September 4
Jerry Douglas, host
Chatham County Line
Dom Flemons
Becky Buller Band
Darin & Brooke Aldridge