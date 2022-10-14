Duncans return to Orchard at Altapass for special event

The Orchard at Altapass will o reprise the woodworking and book signing event of Steve and Julia Nunnally Duncan on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Julia will talk about and sign her books. Steve will speak on his quirky, intricately carved wood works.

Julia Nunnally Duncan is an award-winning WNC author of ten books of poetry and prose. Our State Magazine praised her essays in “A Place That Was Home as “detailed and honest personal anecdotes (that) capture a life of simplicity in the former textile town she calls home”— reflecting the people and events from her 1960s life in McDowell County.

A Blue Ridge Mountain native, artist Steve Duncan works with native local hardwoods, incorporating their natural characteristics into his freehand images. His pieces have been shown in galleries and at exhibitions across the southeast.

Visitors may purchase books or bring their copies for Julia to sign. Coupled with Steve’s display and discussion, this early-afternoon event will be just in time for the holiday. And remember, the Orchard at Altapass closes for the season on October 30.

Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard and educational venue protecting and preserving both the eco-system and heritage of the region. Hours are 10 to 5, Wednesday-Sunday. Family- and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. Buses welcome. For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.