Duke Energy team from McDowell shines at International Lineman's Rodeo in Kansas

Sixteen Duke Energy lineworkers captured 12 awards at this year’s International Lineman’s Rodeo, bringing home trophies and bragging rights.

A crew from McDowell County was among those earning honors in Overland Park, Kansas on Oct. 15.

Competing as a Journeyman team were Joshua Buckner of Marion, a seven-year Duke Energy employee; Tyler Manick of Old Fort, an eight-year employee; and Tyler Nickols of Marion, on the job for five years.

“I’ve had a blast," Nickols said of the competition. "This has been a great time, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

The local team took second place in Mystery Event One, fourth in the IOU Division, and fifth in Best of the Best

“I always strive for the mystery events," said Buckner. "That’s where the real work comes out. Anybody can practice for the predetermined events, but to come out and do good on something you don’t know beforehand is an achievement.”

This is the first time since the pandemic that Duke Energy teams participated. When they last competed in 2019, a team of seniors from North Carolina won the world champion title. Marion's Mike Haynes was a member of that team.

At the 38th annual International Lineman’s Rodeo this year, 46 Duke Energy lineworkers from the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest flocked to Bonner Springs, Kan., to greet old friends, meet new competitors and reach new rodeo heights.

“Coming out to Kansas City and representing Duke Energy is something I take great pride in," Manick said. "We came to win. We wanted to win. That’s why we’re here.”

Breanne Sykes contributed to this report.