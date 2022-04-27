Duke Energy money available for Catawba River projects

Beginning May 1, 2022, qualifying government agencies and nonprofit organizations wanting to enhance, create and protect fish and wildlife habitats along the Catawba-Wateree River are encouraged to submit applications for grants provided by Duke Energy’s Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program (CWHEP).

Projects eligible for funding include a wide range of categories − from planting native shoreline vegetation, constructing osprey platforms and wood duck boxes, and installing fish attractors to purchasing property and conservation easements along the Catawba-Wateree River that permanently preserve rare and unique habitats.

Past projects have ranged from construction of waterfowl nesting platforms and boxes to the creation of large underwater reefs for fish habitat.

For 2022, almost $1.9 million is available for enhancement projects located in North Carolina.

Funds over $1.3 million are available for projects located in South Carolina. Individual project awards typically range from $10,000 to $50,000.

Since 2007, the program has provided over $2.3 million in awards in the Carolinas for habitat enhancement projects. A panel of scientists, along with several private citizens, will select projects that will receive funding in 2022.

CWHEP is a cooperative effort by Duke Energy, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The program is funded annually from a fee charged to individuals and residential marina developers seeking permits to build piers on the Catawba-Wateree lakes. The Foundation For The Carolinas administers the funds.

Those interested in seeking funds from CWHEP this year are encouraged to complete an application found at Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program and submit it for consideration before July 31, 2022.

In addition to the Catawba-Wateree program, a Keowee-Toxaway Habitat Enhancement Program (KTHEP) was established in 2015 for projects along Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee and their watersheds in the foothills region of South Carolina. Program information for the KTHEP can be found at Keowee-Toxaway Habitat Enhancement Program.