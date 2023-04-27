Beginning May 1, qualifying government agencies and nonprofit organizations wanting to enhance, create and protect fish and wildlife habitats along the Catawba-Wateree River are encouraged to submit applications for grants provided by Duke Energy’s Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program (CWHEP).

Projects eligible for funding include a wide range of categories — from planting native shoreline vegetation, constructing osprey platforms and wood duck boxes, and installing fish attractors to purchasing property and conservation easements along the Catawba-Wateree River that permanently preserve rare and unique habitats.

For 2023, almost $1.9 million is available for enhancement projects in North Carolina. Funds totaling almost $1.3 million are available for projects in South Carolina. Individual project awards typically range from $10,000 to $50,000.

Since 2007, the program has provided over $2.3 million in awards in the Carolinas for habitat enhancement projects. A panel of scientists, along with several private citizens, will select projects that will receive funding in 2023. CWHEP is a cooperative effort by Duke Energy, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The program is funded annually from a fee charged to individuals and residential marina developers seeking permits to build piers on the Catawba-Wateree lakes. The Foothills Community Foundation administers the funds.

Those interested in seeking funds from CWHEP this year are encouraged to complete an application found at Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program and submit it for consideration before July 31, 2023.

How to apply

CWHEP only accepts proposals for funding that are submitted from May 1 through July 31 of each year. Applicants must provide all requested information or their proposals will be returned without consideration. All properly completed and submitted proposals will be reviewed first by the Lakes Advisory Committee (LAC) in the applicable state. LAC’s recommendations will then be considered by that state’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) during their review and scoring process. All applicants will be notified of the TRC’s decision, and successful applicants will be issued instructions regarding the dispersal of funds and reporting requirements.

To submit an application for project funding:

Download and complete the Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program Funding Application Form.

Save the document to your computer.

Send an email to Michael.Abney@Duke-Energy.com and include your proposal as an attachment. Photos can be submitted along with your proposal as separate attachments to the same email. Please send photos in JPEG format.

If you have any questions on the application process, contact Michael Abney at Michael.Abney@duke-energy.com or 980-373-0435.