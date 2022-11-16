Drug take back day collects 58 pounds of meds in McDowell

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Mission Health collected 270 pounds of old medications during its third annual “Crush the Crisis” national prescription drug take back day, which included 58 pounds in McDowell County.

This event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to raise awareness about the danger of drug misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications. Community members participated in the event by dropping off unused and expired medications, which were collected by law enforcement officers from the various law enforcement departments in our participating communities, according to a news release.

These are the totals from across Mission Health:

• Mission Hospital McDowell: 58 pounds

• Angel Medical Center: 15.5 pounds

• Blue Ridge Regional Hospital: 14 pounds

• Highlands-Cashiers Hospital: 10 pounds

• Mission Hospital: 142 pounds

• Transylvania Regional Hospital: 30.5 pounds

The 270-pound total eclipsed last year’s total by 91 pounds.

As an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, Mission Health is part of a health system that also uses science of “big data” to reduce opioid misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings including:

• Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR): a multi-modal approach to pain management using pre, intra and post-operative interventions to optimize outcomes. HCA Healthcare’s ESR programs have demonstrated significant improvements in surgical recovery and patient satisfaction, including decreases in opioid usage.

• Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS): aims to stem increasing rates of opioid-related addiction, misuse diversion and death by making it more difficult for medication-seekers to doctor-shop and alter prescriptions. Physicians have access to aggregated electronic health records, providing data that will allow them to prescribe opioids judiciously.

This year, all 15 HCA Healthcare U.S. divisions participated in a “Crush the Crisis” drug take back day at 110 collection sites across 17 states, according to the news release.