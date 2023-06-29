The driver who survived a fatal wreck that killed his passenger pleaded guilty to felony death by motor vehicle on Monday.

Wesley James Morgan, 33, of Marion, was sentenced to serve at least 17 years in prison for the the death of Malorie Nicole Padgett, 35, of Marion. The sentence was handed down in McDowell County Superior Count by Judge Tommy Davis.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 6, a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed on Yancey Road in a sharp curve about a half of a mile from the Catawba River Bridge. The vehicle went off the road and hit several trees. It went over an embankment and came to a rest on its passenger side, according to a previous story in The McDowell News.

At the time, Trooper A.B. DePoyster with the N.C. Highway Patrol determined that Morgan was the driver of the Ford Fusion. Morgan was ejected from his vehicle and was found south of the initial crash site.

He was airlifted by MAMA to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville, according to the previous story by The McDowell News.

Padgett, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, was killed on impact, despite wearing her seatbelt, said DePoyster.

Alcohol was determined to be factor in the crash, DePoyster said, and warrants for Morgan were issued for felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired, The McDowell News reported.

Morgan was expected to turn himself in to law enforcement authorities but he fled the county after being discharged from Mission Hospital on June 7 instead. Two days after the crash, Morgan was arrested in Gaston County, according to online sources.

Several of her family members were in court on Monday for the guilty plea and sentencing and Malorie’s father, Richard Padgett, gave his statement from the witness stand.

The elder Padgett spoke to Morgan about how he has to be held accountable for his actions.

After Richard Padgett’s statement, Morgan turned to the grieving and emotional family and said “I wish it had been me!” In an emotional statement, he said he deeply regretted what had happened.

Malorie was born Oct. 16, 1987 in Buncombe County and graduated from Owen High School in 2005. She played softball at the University of South Carolina at Aiken and loved to fish. She was an avid animal lover and wanted everyone around her to be happy and feel loved. Malorie was a member of Mountain View Church, according to her obituary.

Morgan received a maximum sentence of 204 months, or 17 years. District Attorney Ted Bell was the prosecutor and Brian Oglesby was the attorney for Morgan, according to District Attorney Legal Assistant April Dyson.

The N.C. Highway Patrol was the lead agency investigating this crash. The Marion Fire Department, the McDowell Rescue Squad and Hankins-North Fork Fire Department responded to this incident.