Dr. Tom Atkinson prepares to retire after 41 years of practicing medicine in McDowell

For 41 years, he has been there to care for the sick and the injured and even delivered babies. He has played an important role in improving medical care for McDowell County residents.
Along the way, he has become much more than a family physician to his patients. He has become their friend.
Now, Dr. Tom Atkinson is preparing to hang up his stethoscope. His retirement takes effect at the end of June.
Atkinson started working as a family physician in McDowell County in August 1980. He had graduated from the Wake Forest School of Medicine in 1977.
In the 1970s and early 1980s, McDowell County needed more doctors. Civic leaders and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce set out to recruit more physicians to the community and it was similar to bringing in a new industry.
“They had a committee to try to get new young physicians into town,” said Atkinson.
Civic leader Ed Rankin met with the young Atkinson at Wake Forest University before he had even graduated from medical school. Ed Ghent, Becky Cross, Jamie Groce (now Jamie Greene) and other local leaders were also a part of the recruitment effort for McDowell.
Rod Birdsong was the executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce at the time. He too played a part in getting the young medical school graduate to come here along with other new physicians.
“In the early 70s, the U.S. Department of Health determined that Marion was a ‘medical manpower shortage area,’” said Birdsong to The McDowell News. “By 1972, the Chamber had formed the ‘Secure-a-Doctor’ program and solicited financial support from individuals and businesses; at some later time the Chamber sought and received funding from McDowell United Way. If memory serves, the program continued until 1982 or 1983.”
Atkinson said that when he agreed to practice medicine in McDowell every surrounding county except Buncombe was considered an under physician represented area. He finished his family medicine residency at MAHEC in Asheville in 1980 before coming here.
He first started seeing patients at a small office on Rutherford Road.
Birdsong said Atkinson actually helped perpetuate the growth of the physician base in McDowell by recruiting two additional doctors. On Sept. 18, 1981, the Chamber held a reception for Dr. William Fowler and Dr. George Cunningham, who joined Tom at the fledgling practice, McDowell Family Medicine.
These young doctors found themselves doing a lot more than what family physicians do now.
“When we first came to town, there was no ER doctor,” he said. “No OB/GYNs, no hospitalists but there were two surgeons. We delivered babies. We worked in the ICU. We took care of our hospitalized patients and had ER calls where we would be the only ones to see an ER patient.”
The young doctors had to handle all of these in a rural, close-knit community.
“We were family doctors doing specialized work,” he added. “It was tough back then.”
The McDowell News reported in 1985 that Atkinson was instrumental in the establishment of the local Heart Association.
In time, Atkinson and other doctors would move to a bigger and better location. They bought some land at 1860 Sugar Hill Road and constructed a medical building where other physicians soon joined them. The practice was named McDowell Medical Associates.
In 2000, the practice opened the Nebo Medical Center at 5920 U.S. 70 East and that is where Atkinson has been seeing his patients. “It worked really well here,” he added.
After many years, McDowell Medical Associates found itself at a crossroads. In 2009, McDowell Medical Associates was comprised of Drs. Atkinson, Pamela Bartles, William Fowler, Joshua Hand and Melanie Orange, who practices family and general medicine. Dr. Amy Ende handles pediatric care for McDowell Medical Associates. The medical practice also had a walk-in clinic at the Sugar Hill Road location and the Nebo Medical Center. McDowell Medical Associates had 45 employees at the time.
For some time before 2009, the physicians with McDowell Medical Associates had looked at aligning themselves with a larger healthcare system. After hearing from different systems, they decided to go with Blue Ridge HealthCare, which is affiliated with the Carolinas Medical System in Charlotte.
They were also considering having their practice acquired by Mission Health. Atkinson said recently he and the other doctors could have gone with Mission Health and received a lot more money out of the deal.
“We talked to Mission extensively and they made a generous offer,” said Atkinson in 2009.
But that could have resulted in layoffs and the moving of operations to Asheville, he said recently.
Instead, the practice was acquired by Blue Ridge HealthCare, which didn’t result in layoffs or moving of operations.
In 2009, Atkinson said to The McDowell News patients who go to McDowell Medical Associates should not notice any negative changes. “We are not going anywhere,” he said in 2009.
Twelve years later, Atkinson said he and the others made the right decision by going with Blue Ridge HealthCare.
Later, Atkinson would be one of the physicians who volunteered their services at the Good Samaritan Clinic for those who didn’t have health insurance.
In 2014, the Marion Medical Plaza opened further south on Sugar Hill Road to serve the people of McDowell County and provide a variety of medical services under one roof. The spacious 22,000-square-foot complex on Sugar Hill Road became the new home for McDowell Medical Associates and Women's Health Group. Atkinson continued to see patients at the Nebo location.
Now after 41 years of practicing medicine here, he is now looking forward to retirement. He will celebrate his 70th birthday this month.
“It’s been over 40 years that we have helped serve the folks in McDowell County and we made a lot of friends and had a lot of patients,” he said. “It’s been quite an honor to look after the people of this county.”
He added he and his wife Kathy are looking forward to retirement and doing some traveling, especially now that places are more open since the COVID-19 pandemic started. They have raised three kids and have six grandchildren.
Once he is retired, Dr. Bartles will move her practice to the Nebo office. Carolinas Medical System will recruit a replacement doctor.
“I am going to miss all of my patients, my friends, they are both and we look forward to seeing you around town,” he said to The McDowell News.
Birdsong is one of those patients and friends.
“By the way, Dr. Atkinson has been my personal physician for most of the 40 years he’s practiced medicine here,” said Birdsong to The McDowell News. “On many occasions, I’ve felt blessed to be among those who know and receive care from him. He’s one of my favorite folks and I’ll miss him very much.”
As he looks forward to retirement, Atkinson told a story about giving a little girl a preschool physical exam. The girl told him that he delivered her. He said to the girl he had not delivered a baby in 20 years. She corrected herself by saying he had delivered her mommy.