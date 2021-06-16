Dr. Tom Atkinson prepares to retire after 41 years of practicing medicine in McDowell

Now after 41 years of practicing medicine here, he is now looking forward to retirement. He will celebrate his 70th birthday this month.

“It’s been over 40 years that we have helped serve the folks in McDowell County and we made a lot of friends and had a lot of patients,” he said. “It’s been quite an honor to look after the people of this county.”

He added he and his wife Kathy are looking forward to retirement and doing some traveling, especially now that places are more open since the COVID-19 pandemic started. They have raised three kids and have six grandchildren.

Once he is retired, Dr. Bartles will move her practice to the Nebo office. Carolinas Medical System will recruit a replacement doctor.

“I am going to miss all of my patients, my friends, they are both and we look forward to seeing you around town,” he said to The McDowell News.

Birdsong is one of those patients and friends.

“By the way, Dr. Atkinson has been my personal physician for most of the 40 years he’s practiced medicine here,” said Birdsong to The McDowell News. “On many occasions, I’ve felt blessed to be among those who know and receive care from him. He’s one of my favorite folks and I’ll miss him very much.”