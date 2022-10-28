Downtown Marion’s Main Street Exxon for sale. 'This has become a landmark.'

A much-loved downtown Marion business is now for sale.

Located at 52 N. Main St. in the middle of downtown, Main Street Exxon is listed for sale with ERA Mountain View Properties.

As the news began to circulate, many of the customer reactions were similar.

“No. This has become a landmark,” Harriet J. Hasselbach-Foster said on social media. “Not having Johnny, Caleb Styles and Caleb. I don’t know who I will bug when I need air in my tires, an oil change or inspection for my trucks.”

The real estate announcement tells part of the story.

“Looking for an Opportunity to own a PIECE of Main Street History in Marion NC?” reads the real estate listing with ERA. “The Exxon Station on Main Street is officially looking for its next owner!”

This iconic property in the heart of downtown Marion has five gas pumps and three garage bays that lead into the shop area, which comes complete with a tire changer, brake lathe, four-post car lift and an in-ground hydraulic lift. There is equipment for N.C. auto inspections and all inventory that is now on the premises will be sold as well. The property has ample parking on the side and the back of the building. There are two half-baths located on side of building, a waiting area, storage space and a detached outbuilding located at back of property, according to an online description.

Johnny Styles owns the business and the property for Main Street Exxon. When asked about the sale, he said on Wednesday he’s not looking to retire but perhaps slow down a bit.

“We’re hoping someone can take it and keep it going like it is,” he added.

Styles operates the gas station with help from his employees, son Caleb Styles and son-in-law Caleb Sayles.

Main Street Exxon has been a fixture in downtown Marion for decades.

The business originally opened in 1945. In its early days, it was the Young & Buckner Esso Service station. After that, it was owned for a short while by Roy Wise and when he decided to sell the business, John Lewis was ready to take over.

Lewis, known by many as “Little John,” became the owner of the gas station in 1969, according to a 2012 story in The McDowell News.

“Of course, the gas station has been here much longer than that,” he said in a 2012 interview. “In 1954, they tore down the original building the station was housed in and built this ‘new’ building that we’re in now.”

Over time, Main Street Exxon has built an outstanding reputation as a downtown business. Lewis’ philosophy was to offer customers “good honest service,” according to the 2012 story.

“We still pump our customers’ gas, clean their windshields and check their oil if they want,” Lewis said in 2012. “We also do light repairs and oil changes. That’s the way we’ve always done things. Like they say, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

Short of stature, Lewis cast a tall shadow in Marion, becoming one of its most recognizable and beloved citizens.

In recent years, Lewis retired from owning and operating Main Street Exxon and Johnny Styles became the new owner. Lewis passed away in October 2019.

Styles has continued that tradition of providing excellent service to his customers and their vehicles. There are not many gas stations like Main Street Exxon anymore.

“It is kind of a unique setup,” said Styles to The McDowell News on Wednesday.

When word about the sale appeared on Facebook, long-time customers, like Hasselbach-Foster, were quick to react.

“What is our family going to do? We don’t trust just anyone,” wrote Erica Wheeler.

“This makes me sad,” wrote Gwenlyn Renee.

Downtown businessman and civic leader Walt Bagwell told The McDowell News that “this is a Main Street landmark.

Former reporter Landdis Hollifield contributed to this story.

For more information on the sale, you can follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3282597085285625