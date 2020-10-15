Double tropical trouble is possible next week

The extremely active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is just three named tropical storms shy of tying the 2005 record for the most storms to develop in a year, and there is the potential that the placid conditions that have settled into the basin this week could change. As atmospheric conditions become more unsettled, two new systems could brew and spin at the same time in waters just east of North America next week.

A total of 25 systems have reached tropical storm strength or greater so far in the Atlantic Ocean this season, closing in on the record of 28 named storms set in 2005. AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that not only could one system be named after a Greek letter next week, but now two systems could be on deck.

The next systems to strengthen enough to become tropical storms will be given named after the next letters in the Greek alphabet, which have been used only one other time, in 2005: Epsilon and Zeta. After that, the next storm would be named Eta, a Greek letter that has never been used to name a storm in the Atlantic. In post-analysis after the 2005 season, an originally unclassified system that was dubbed a subtropical storm by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but it was not given a name.