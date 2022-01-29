Dot Norton of Old Fort celebrates 100th birthday

Last week, Dorothy “Dot” Emma Norton of Old Fort celebrated a century of life with her family and friends.

Dot Norton was born on Jan. 26, 1922 in McDowell County. She now lives in Old Fort with her son Garland and daughter-in-law Libbie.

Her parents were Thomas Lee and Dorothy Emily Haynes Marlowe and the family lived on a farm in what is now known as the Glenwood community. The family still had a buggy and wagon the shed on the farm where she grew up, according to information from the Norton family.

She was the youngest of nine children and the only one still living. Her siblings were J.O., Lawrence, Grayson, Monroe, Leila, Dessie, Rebecca and Grover Lee. Her parents also took in several nieces and nephews during her childhood, due to different hardships within the family.

She started school at 6 years of age and had to walk about 3 miles to and from school with her siblings. They had to walk in rain, sleet and snow. They didn’t travel the road that cars and wagons used but went through fields, across a foot log over a creek and on railroad tracks and trestles. She remembers vividly that one of their neighbors was hit and killed by a train while walking on the tracks on a foggy, rainy day.