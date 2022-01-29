Dot Norton of Old Fort celebrates 100th birthday

Last week, Dorothy “Dot” Emma Norton of Old Fort celebrated a century of life with her family and friends.
Dot Norton was born on Jan. 26, 1922 in McDowell County. She now lives in Old Fort with her son Garland and daughter-in-law Libbie.
Her parents were Thomas Lee and Dorothy Emily Haynes Marlowe and the family lived on a farm in what is now known as the Glenwood community. The family still had a buggy and wagon the shed on the farm where she grew up, according to information from the Norton family.
She was the youngest of nine children and the only one still living. Her siblings were J.O., Lawrence, Grayson, Monroe, Leila, Dessie, Rebecca and Grover Lee. Her parents also took in several nieces and nephews during her childhood, due to different hardships within the family.
She started school at 6 years of age and had to walk about 3 miles to and from school with her siblings. They had to walk in rain, sleet and snow. They didn’t travel the road that cars and wagons used but went through fields, across a foot log over a creek and on railroad tracks and trestles. She remembers vividly that one of their neighbors was hit and killed by a train while walking on the tracks on a foggy, rainy day.
She made first team in basketball when she began high school in the eighth grade. High school consisted of eighth grade through 11th back in those days. Her Glenwood team played against the other four other high schools in McDowell: Nebo, Old Fort, Pleasant Gardens and North Cove. She remembers that Pleasant Gardens was the toughest opponent. They played their games outside on a gravel court. She played all four years of high school and remembers that her team didn’t lose many games. She also played one season with the professional Asheville women’s basketball team, the Bomberettes of Asheville. (The men’s team was called the Bombers). She lived with her sister, Rebecca, in Asheville while Rebecca’s husband was away serving in the Army.
While living in Asheville in the 1940s, she worked with the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Co. as an operator. It was a very important job. The operators had to ring all the numbers in Asheville and Buncombe County.
There was a government Army base hospital in Swannanoa and Asheville also had some big hotels where some service people came for rest and relaxation (R&R).
In addition, some prisoners were detained in Buncombe but no one was supposed to know that. Government people had priority over telephone calls and when they came on the line the operators had to give the government people preference over all other calls. The operators would listen in on the calls but was against the law for them to tell anything they heard. Sometimes they knew when the Army was going to ship out overseas but the operators’ lips were sealed.
The operators learned about their friends, neighbors and high-ranking officials but couldn’t tell anyone, according to the Norton family.
Dot met her future husband, Ellis Monroe Norton, through her sister and brother-in-law while she still lived at home in Glenwood. She and Ellis exchanged letters for three or four years while he was in the service and they were eventually married.
Ellis was called back into service for one more year and was stationed in Roswell, N.M. She feels very lucky he was not sent overseas. They came back to Asheville in August 1950. Their son, Garland Lee, was born Dec. 5, 1951. When he was 6, the family moved to Franklin and lived there about five years. Their daughter Mary Emily was born on Aug. 9, 1960 in Franklin. Dot stayed busy raising the children, being a grade mother and in the church.
In 1962, the family moved back to Asheville. Dot worked at Sears until she retired, making many friends along the way. She and Ellis were members of Biltmore Baptist Church while living in Asheville.
She, Ellis and Mary moved to the Glenwood community in McDowell County in 1980. After retirement, she and Ellis became very active with the Senior Center in Marion. They delivered Meals on Wheels at least one day a week and were very active in the Senior Games. They both won many medals in those games over the years. (Dot excelled in basketball!)
They also received recognition for many hours volunteered in service to the community. Ellis passed away 15 years ago. She he has taken trips with the Senior Center and attended classes there. She is a member of Glenwood Baptist Church, according to her family.
Dot has continued to attend the Senior Center to see the many friends she has made over the years.
It has been very disheartening to have to stay away from the center in the face of the COVID pandemic but she has been able to continue to go to the center to pick up her meals. And she maintains her daily habit of walking and exercising at home.
Dot Norton’s family and friends celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 with a drive-thru birthday party at Glenwood Baptist Church, according to her family.