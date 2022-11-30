Don't miss 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!' Presented by McDowell's Foothills Community Theatre

Pandemonium is expected to break out on stage Friday night when Foothills Community Theatre’s performance of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" opens at McDowell Technical Community College.

The play opens Friday and continues Saturday and next weekend.

The play, performed by a large cast of 21 actors and actresses—mostly children and teenagers—is simultaneously chaotic, hilarious and soul-stirring. Veteran FCT actor Luke Johnson makes his directorial debut with this show, and he proves himself more than worthy of the directorial honors.

The play is narrated by Beth, a young lady whose mother has been drafted to direct the church’s Christmas Pageant when the pageant’s regular director ends up in the hospital and is laid up for several weeks, unable to perform all of the many duties she does for the church.

Grace, Beth’s mother, is initially thought to be the obvious choice to take over the Christmas pageant, but when she reluctantly casts the Herdmann children for leading roles in the play, everyone regrets recommending her for the role. The Herdmanns are six siblings who might best be described as juvenile delinquents. They steal, smoke, drink, cuss, and bully their peers, including Charlie, Beth’s little brother.

The Herdmanns had never even attended church until they found out that there was a never-ending supply of snacks available during Sunday School and decided it might be worth a visit. It was during their first trip to church that they learned about the Christmas play. When they show up for rehearsals, all of the regular church kids are too afraid of the Herdmanns to try out for major parts, like Mary, Joseph and the Wise Men, parts the Herdmann kids wanted.

Alice, who has played the role of Mary for years, is particularly upset that her nemesis, Imogene Herdmann, is going to play the role of Mary and begins to secretly take notes of all the bad things Imogene is doing, including smoking cigars in the girl’s bathroom.

Despite objections from all the church busybodies who think the show is going to be a disaster and an embarrassment to the church, Grace is determined that the show will go on and will be the “BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER!” But the Herdmann’s are testing her patience with all of their antics.

Strangely though, the Herdmann kids have taken a great interest in the Christmas story, although their perspective on the biblical narrative is definitely non-traditional. What happens when the show opens is nothing short of miraculous.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is not to be missed." You will laugh at times, and experience unease at other times as you examine your own heart and question your understanding of the true meaning of Christmas. The cast, young and old alike, do a marvelous job, especially given that a few of the kids have never even acted before.

It is a short play—only an hour or so—and is appropriate for all audiences, including young children. Best of all, the FCT Board has lowered the price of admission for this play to $10 for all seats. Show dates are December 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 pm and December 4 and 11 at 2:30 pm. Reservations are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/ . Tickets for opening weekend are selling fast, so theatre-goers are urged to purchase tickets in advance when possible, although some tickets are expected to be available at the door.

McDowell Technical Community College is located at 54 College Drive. The show will be performed in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium of the Cedar Building.