Dollar General store on East Court Street closed temporarily

The Dollar General store at 746 E. Court St. in Marion is temporarily closed and as of Thursday the reasons for this are unclear.

However, local building inspectors say the reason may be because of staffing issues rather than safety or fire code violations which has been the case in other communities.

As of Wednesday, a piece of paper on the front door at the East Court Street store notified customers “this Dollar General location is temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience and will reopen soon.”

Customers were directed to visit www.dollargeneral.com so they could find another store.

There’s no trouble finding another Dollar General in McDowell County. In addition to the East Court Store, Marion has another Dollar General at 1610 N. Main St. There are other DG stores in the communities of Pleasant Gardens, North Cove, Glenwood, Nebo, Dysartsville and Montford Cove. The town of Old Fort has one and there is another on Bat Cave Road near Old Fort. This means there are a total of 10 Dollar Generals in McDowell.

In other places, Dollar Generals have had to shut down for a while because they violated fire codes and workers safety rules. Dollar Generals around the country have been fined more than $9 million for unsafe working conditions, according to a story from The News Herald of Morganton.

In Burke County, the Dollar General in Rutherford College was recently shut down after it failed to get annual service completed for its fire sprinkler system. That store was warned the inspection was past due Oct. 6. The Rutherford College store’s management and staff also had been warned of the violation at inspections on Aug. 29 and July 28.

Other Dollar Generals in Burke County were forced to temporarily close because of fire code violations. The Dollar General on U.S. 70 in Glen Alpine was closed around 3 p.m. Sept. 10 because there was too much stuff lining the aisles and blocking exits. The store on N.C. 181 in Oak Hill, near Oak Hill Elementary School, was closed around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 20, then reopened around 4 p.m. the next day for the same reason, according to The News Herald story.

In addition, Dollar Generals in Georgia, Florida and Alabama were hit with more than $1.6 million in fines from the U.S. Department of Labor.

A press release from USDOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said April 2022 inspections in several cities in the three states led to Dollar General Corp. being cited for four willful and 10 repeat violations for failure to keep receiving and storage areas clean, and stacking materials in an unsafe manner.

They also were cited for failure to keep exit routes and electrical panels clear and unobstructed, and for failing to mount and label fire extinguishers. One of the exit doors seen in an inspection was locked and required a key to open it, according to the OSHA news release.

Locally, Jay Suttles, the chief building inspector for the county, said to The McDowell News that none of the Dollar General stores in McDowell have had to close because of safety issues. The stores in the county outside of Marion come under his jurisdiction.

“We haven't had complaints about any with life safety issues,” Suttles said. “I believe stores have temporarily closed due to staffing shortage on DG’s part.”

He added all mercantile occupancies, like Dollar Generals, are on a three-year fire inspection schedule. He said none of McDowell County’s Dollar Generals are of the size that a building code would require them to have a sprinkler system.

“If any building has sprinklers, and system isn't functioning, easiest option is to not occupy structure till repaired or serviced,” he added.

Spencer Elliott, chief building official with the city of Marion, said his office has recently taken over fire inspections in Marion. He said the Dollar General on East Court Street had a fire inspection a couple of weeks ago.

“There were some violations and they have a time frame in which to comply,” he said to The McDowell News.

He added none of those fire violations required it being shut down.

Elliott said stores like Dollar General are one of the most challenging for a fire inspector because they tend to have a lot of stuff in a small space.

Like the others in McDowell, the two DG stores in Marion are not required to have a sprinkler system. The building would have to exceed 12,000 square feet for that requirement to take effect. The two stores in Marion are in the 5,000 to 7,000 square feet range, said Elliott.

“Part of the problem with Dollar Generals is staffing,” he said.

“As for the stores in the city limits we have had close contact with them and they have been inspected,” said Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel. “When the Marion Fire Department gets a complaint, we immediately sent the city fire inspector out to address the situation. They have been very understanding and usually fix the problem immediately. They understand we are there to help them and they don’t hesitate to call us if they have a problem.”

The McDowell News has attempted to contact the Dollar General corporate office about this matter.