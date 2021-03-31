Dogwood Health Trust introduces new grantmaking process; launches online grant application Portal

In an effort to make grants more readily accessible and to streamline the grantmaking process, Dogwood Health Trust has launched an online grant application portal for organizations serving all or part of 18 Western North Carolina counties, including McDowell.

Dogwood is most interested in projects that address one or more of the organization’s four strategic priorities: Housing, Education, Economic Opportunity, and Health & Wellness. Visit dogwoodhealthtrust.org/apply-for-funding to access the portal.

“While our original goal was to have this process up and running during 2020, our all-hands-on-deck response to COVID-19 delayed that process. Today we are delighted to open a clear avenue to partner with Dogwood Health Trust,” said Board Chair Janice Brumit. “Our team has created a streamlined process for organizations to share their great ideas and requests with us.”

“Last year, our board created strategic priorities that will help us address many of the root causes of health so that everyone in Western North Carolina can live, learn, earn and thrive,” Interim CEO Dr. Susan Mims said. “We know that the people of this region have a proven history of coming together to enhance health and wellbeing. We can’t wait to build on that history and further develop and support the great work going on in the region.”