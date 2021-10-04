Dogwood Health Trust announces search for next CEO

Interested candidates and members of the community may review the CEO Leadership Profile on Dogwood’s website at www.dht.org . Any questions or comments may be directed to John Fazekas, at WittKieffer’s Not-for-Profit Practice, at jfazekas@wittkieffer.com .

About Dogwood Health Trust

Dogwood Health Trust is a private foundation based in Asheville with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of 18 counties, including McDowell, and the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust focuses on innovative and equitable ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellness, with a focus on housing, education, economic opportunity and access to care and health resources. Dogwood Health Trust works to create a western North Carolina where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive, with dignity and opportunity for all, no exceptions. To learn more, visit www.dht.org.