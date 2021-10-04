Dogwood Health Trust announces search for next CEO

Dogwood Health Trust announced Monday that it has begun the process for selecting its next chief executive officer.
The foundation has had an interim CEO in place since December. Susan Mims has served in that role.
Dogwood’s board of directors recently appointed a search committee whose members include directors: Jacqueline Godlock (Rutherford), Dawna Goode-Ledbetter (McDowell), Bishop Jose McLoughlin (Henderson), and Jaquelyne Simms (Buncombe). Martha Tyner (Yancey) and Casey Cooper (Qualla Boundary) will serve as co-chairs, and Board Chair Janice Brumit will serve in an ex officio role.
Dogwood has retained WittKieffer, a global executive search firm, to guide and assist with this process, and has posted a CEO Leadership Profile for interested candidates. The board anticipates announcing Dogwood’s next CEO in early 2022.
“The Dogwood board of directors, in consultation with WittKieffer, has decided the timing is right to launch a search for a CEO,” said Martha Tyner, co-chair of the CEO search committee. “The search committee anticipates reviewing a full slate of strong candidates.”
“We look forward to moving ahead in the search for Dogwood’s next CEO,” added Casey Cooper, co-chair of the CEO search committee. “We feel confident that our committee will select the best suited and most qualified leader to guide Dogwood’s strong team in realizing the vital purpose of Dogwood: to dramatically improve the health and well-being of all people and communities of western North Carolina.”
Interested candidates and members of the community may review the CEO Leadership Profile on Dogwood’s website at www.dht.org. Any questions or comments may be directed to John Fazekas, at WittKieffer’s Not-for-Profit Practice, at jfazekas@wittkieffer.com.
About Dogwood Health Trust
Dogwood Health Trust is a private foundation based in Asheville with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of 18 counties, including McDowell, and the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust focuses on innovative and equitable ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellness, with a focus on housing, education, economic opportunity and access to care and health resources. Dogwood Health Trust works to create a western North Carolina where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive, with dignity and opportunity for all, no exceptions. To learn more, visit www.dht.org.