Dixon graduates from U.S. Navy's Nuclear Power School

3rd Class Petty Officer William Carver Dixon recently graduated from the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power School at the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Goose Creek, S.C. Dixon is the son of Junior and Sherry Dixon of Marion. He has one sister, Conner Dixon. He is a 2019 graduate of McDowell High School.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nuclear Power School is a rigorous six-month course that trains officers and enlisted students in the science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants.

Graduates of the Nuclear Power School continue training with 24 weeks of instruction at a Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU). This training involves the operation and simulated maintenance of nuclear reactor plants and steam plants. Graduates of NPTU are qualified nuclear operators and continue on to serve in the fleet aboard a nuclear-powered surface ship or a nuclear-powered submarine.

The enlisted school has a very high academic attrition rate and is considered by many to be one of the most academically challenging schools in the U.S. military.