A 37-year-old Marion man will spend decades in prison for a vicious assault on a woman and continued harassment after the attack, District Attorney Ted Bell said on a Friday.

The following is a post as it appears on the Rutherford and McDowell County District Attorney's Office Facebook page:

Joseph Timothy O’Buckley was tried and convicted of attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault on a female, intimidating a witness, and habitual felon and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

The evidence showed that when Joseph O’Buckley and a woman he knew were staying at a motel in Marion, O’Buckley locked the victim in a room and barricaded the door, refusing to let her leave. For the next eleven hours he repeatedly beat and strangled her as he told her that he was going to kill her and that she was not going to make it out of the room alive. Eventually O’Buckley fell asleep and the victim fled the room and run across the street to a residence for help. EMS, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to McDowell Mission Hospital for her severe injuries and O’Buckley was taken into custody. However, while charged with these crimes he continually called the victim from the McDowell County jail and demanded that she not testify against him, threatening to kill her if she did.

The trial lasted three days and included several hours of testimony from the victim. At the conclusion of the trial the jury found O’Buckley guilty of each of the crimes he was charged with: attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault on a female, and intimidating a witness, and of being an habitual felon. Resident Superior Court Judge Thomas Davis sentenced O’Buckley to 37 years in prison.

We are very thankful for the trust and immense courage the victim has shown throughout this process, to the witnesses who came forward to support her, to McDowell County EMS, McDowell Mission Hospital, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department for their work in this case, and to the jury for delivering justice for the victim.